What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 29 October

This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 29 October, includes our full Pau five-star report, including analysis of how Tim Price landed his second win there.

In the news pages, we find out which two British venues are eyeing up the 2030 Worlds, the stretch movements added to grand prix dressage and more. In the Vet Clinic, we look at pinpointing lameness, and focus on feeding with the spotlight on conditioning feeds and expert advice on signs your horse’s diet could do with a rethink.

This week’s opinion columns come from Mark Phillips and Vicky Smith, who share their views on hot topics in eventing and showing. Our interviewee this week is jump trainer Dan Skelton, and we enjoy a team chase round up in our hunting pages.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including young horse World Championships, Hartpury, Cairo and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 29 October 2026

News

New organisation to support all equestrians

Two British venues consider hosting 2030 World Championships

Stretch movements at grand prix added in dressage changes

Call for ban on private sales of fireworks

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing Mark Phillips

Mark Phillips Showing Vicky Smith

People and horses

H&H interview Champion jump trainer Dan Skelton

Champion jump trainer Dan Skelton All in a day’s work The equestrian artist

The equestrian artist In the spotlight Horse of the Year Show supreme horse Tidy Town

Horse of the Year Show supreme horse Tidy Town Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Feeding

Build and boost A selection of feeds for horses who need condition

A selection of feeds for horses who need condition Time for a change? Does your horse’s diet need a winter overhaul?

Vet Clinic

Finding the balance Investigating lameness

Hunting

‘Hounds, kennel, country and people’ Priorities for any huntsman taking on a new position

Priorities for any huntsman taking on a new position Team chasing Autumn round-up

Reports

Eventing Pau, young horse World Championships and more

Pau, young horse World Championships and more Dressage Hartpury, Duchy College and more

Hartpury, Duchy College and more Showjumping Bury Farm, Northallerton, Willow Banks and Cairo

Bury Farm, Northallerton, Willow Banks and Cairo Racing Cheltenham

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