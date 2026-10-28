What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 29 October
This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 29 October, includes our full Pau five-star report, including analysis of how Tim Price landed his second win there.
In the news pages, we find out which two British venues are eyeing up the 2030 Worlds, the stretch movements added to grand prix dressage and more. In the Vet Clinic, we look at pinpointing lameness, and focus on feeding with the spotlight on conditioning feeds and expert advice on signs your horse’s diet could do with a rethink.
This week’s opinion columns come from Mark Phillips and Vicky Smith, who share their views on hot topics in eventing and showing. Our interviewee this week is jump trainer Dan Skelton, and we enjoy a team chase round up in our hunting pages.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including young horse World Championships, Hartpury, Cairo and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 29 October 2026
News
- New organisation to support all equestrians
- Two British venues consider hosting 2030 World Championships
- Stretch movements at grand prix added in dressage changes
- Call for ban on private sales of fireworks
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing Mark Phillips
- Showing Vicky Smith
People and horses
- H&H interview Champion jump trainer Dan Skelton
- All in a day’s work The equestrian artist
- In the spotlight Horse of the Year Show supreme horse Tidy Town
- Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Feeding
- Build and boost A selection of feeds for horses who need condition
- Time for a change? Does your horse’s diet need a winter overhaul?
Vet Clinic
- Finding the balance Investigating lameness
Hunting
- ‘Hounds, kennel, country and people’ Priorities for any huntsman taking on a new position
- Team chasing Autumn round-up
Reports
- Eventing Pau, young horse World Championships and more
- Dressage Hartpury, Duchy College and more
- Showjumping Bury Farm, Northallerton, Willow Banks and Cairo
- Racing Cheltenham
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.