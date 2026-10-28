What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 29 October

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Dan Skelton stands with a grey thoroughbred on the front cover of Horse &amp; Hound magazine, 29 October 2026 issue
(Image credit: Megan Dent Photography)
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This week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 29 October, includes our full Pau five-star report, including analysis of how Tim Price landed his second win there.

In the news pages, we find out which two British venues are eyeing up the 2030 Worlds, the stretch movements added to grand prix dressage and more. In the Vet Clinic, we look at pinpointing lameness, and focus on feeding with the spotlight on conditioning feeds and expert advice on signs your horse’s diet could do with a rethink.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.