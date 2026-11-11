What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 12 November

This cover of this week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 12 November, is graced by Sir Alfred Munnings’ FH Prince and the Pau Foxhounds – read about the grey horses who inspired the great artist in this issue.

In the news pages, we look at how dressage nosebands are getting looser, the UK-EU agreement that could mean huge time and money savings and more. We focus on digestive supplements, consult the experts on mud management and in the Vet Clinic, run you through equine first aid essentials.

This week’s opinion columns come from Carmen Edwards and Kim Bailey on the hot topics in showjumping and racing. Our interviewee this week is Debbie Roberts Loucks, Monty Roberts’ daughter. In the hunting pages, we meet hunter of a lifetime Cinderhill, and learn about the legendary huntsman John Peel.

As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Kelsall Hill EC Winter Classic, Aintree, Associated Championships and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.

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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 November 2026

News

Dressage nosebands are getting looser

UK-EU agreement could mean huge time and money savings

Leasing horses: dead money or a great opportunity?

Eventing legend bows out on a high after gold at this year’s worlds

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping Carmen Edwards

Carmen Edwards Racing Kim Bailey

People and horses

H&H interview Debbie Roberts Loucks, Monty Roberts’ daughter, on his life and legacy

Debbie Roberts Loucks, Monty Roberts’ daughter, on his life and legacy Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

First aid facts What you need in your kit, when to call the vet and how emergencies are staffed

Hunting

The most famous huntsman of them all? John Peel

John Peel Opinion Daniel Cherriman

Daniel Cherriman Hunter of a lifetime “Polite hooligan” Cinderhill

Kit focus

Good gut health Supplements designed to support your horse’s digestive system

Features

Shades of grey The grey horses who inspired the great Sir Alfred Munnings

The grey horses who inspired the great Sir Alfred Munnings Banish the bog Managing mud this winter

Reports

Dressage Associated Championships

Associated Championships Showjumping Kelsall Hill EC Winter Classic and South View

Kelsall Hill EC Winter Classic and South View Racing Aintree

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more

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