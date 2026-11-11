What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 12 November
This cover of this week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 12 November, is graced by Sir Alfred Munnings’ FH Prince and the Pau Foxhounds – read about the grey horses who inspired the great artist in this issue.
In the news pages, we look at how dressage nosebands are getting looser, the UK-EU agreement that could mean huge time and money savings and more. We focus on digestive supplements, consult the experts on mud management and in the Vet Clinic, run you through equine first aid essentials.
This week’s opinion columns come from Carmen Edwards and Kim Bailey on the hot topics in showjumping and racing. Our interviewee this week is Debbie Roberts Loucks, Monty Roberts’ daughter. In the hunting pages, we meet hunter of a lifetime Cinderhill, and learn about the legendary huntsman John Peel.
As ever, enjoy in-depth reports from the latest fixtures, including Kelsall Hill EC Winter Classic, Aintree, Associated Championships and more. There are many other articles for equestrians to enjoy inside – see a more detailed breakdown below.
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What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 November 2026
News
- Dressage nosebands are getting looser
- UK-EU agreement could mean huge time and money savings
- Leasing horses: dead money or a great opportunity?
- Eventing legend bows out on a high after gold at this year’s worlds
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping Carmen Edwards
- Racing Kim Bailey
People and horses
- H&H interview Debbie Roberts Loucks, Monty Roberts’ daughter, on his life and legacy
- Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- First aid facts What you need in your kit, when to call the vet and how emergencies are staffed
Hunting
- The most famous huntsman of them all? John Peel
- Opinion Daniel Cherriman
- Hunter of a lifetime “Polite hooligan” Cinderhill
Kit focus
- Good gut health Supplements designed to support your horse’s digestive system
Features
- Shades of grey The grey horses who inspired the great Sir Alfred Munnings
- Banish the bog Managing mud this winter
Reports
- Dressage Associated Championships
- Showjumping Kelsall Hill EC Winter Classic and South View
- Racing Aintree
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, stabling, jobs, insurance and more
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Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.