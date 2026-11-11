What’s in this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 12 November

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Painting of a grey horse, whose male rider wears a red hunting coat, surrounded by hounds on the front cover of Horse &amp; Hound magazine, 12 November 2026 issue
(Image credit: Alamy)
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This cover of this week’s edition of Horse & Hound, in shops from Thursday 12 November, is graced by Sir Alfred Munnings’ FH Prince and the Pau Foxhounds – read about the grey horses who inspired the great artist in this issue.

In the news pages, we look at how dressage nosebands are getting looser, the UK-EU agreement that could mean huge time and money savings and more. We focus on digestive supplements, consult the experts on mud management and in the Vet Clinic, run you through equine first aid essentials.

Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.