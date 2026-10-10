Tally ho! Full Cry III gallops to 10th title for hunter aficionado at HOYS 2026

Full Cry III and Robert Walker land what is believed to be owner Jill Day’s 10th hunter title at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS)

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Full Cry and Robert Walker step under the lights as HOYS 2026 hunter champions
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Full Cry III and Robert Walker land what is believed to be owner Jill Day’s 10th hunter title at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Balou Du Rourt seven-year-old “Billy”, winner of the middleweights, has had a stellar start to his career, with sashes at Great Yorkshire and Royal International to his name this term, as well as the novice hunter spoils at Royal Windsor as a four-year-old.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter