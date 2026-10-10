Full Cry III and Robert Walker land what is believed to be owner Jill Day’s 10th hunter title at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Balou Du Rourt seven-year-old “Billy”, winner of the middleweights, has had a stellar start to his career, with sashes at Great Yorkshire and Royal International to his name this term, as well as the novice hunter spoils at Royal Windsor as a four-year-old.

“He’s a special horse,” said Robert. “Last year probably would have been too soon for him. We had time to wait for him.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“I like to come here with a horse that can possibly win it not once but twice, three times, four times, five and that's how I look at it. One-hit wonders don't tend to last.”

Although he has won the championship so many times, Rob says it does not get any less special.

“Each year there becomes more anxiety leading up to the show,” he explained. “Before, when you hadn't had a winner here, it was a case of you come and try your best.

“But actually when you've been successful here, it's wanting to try and win again.”

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He says the clever gelding has a forward-thinking, trainable attitude, adding: “He learns things so easily.

“He's bred to be an amazing sports horse. He finds everything way too easy. It’s just a case of just teaching him and then putting him away and going for a hack, then going back again.”

Rob Walker pipped his partner Sarah on Crystal Cove II to second in the middleweights.

Speaking after her class, she said “Fishy” is “like a pair of old slippers”, and added: “Robert's horse is super talented, and if anything's going to beat me – I don't mind it being him!”

Tigbourne and Hannah Horton (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Reserve in the championship was Hannah Horton riding Lucinda Freedman’s lightweight winner Tigbourne.

“Tigger” – a winner here in 2024 – also won the lightweight hunter class at Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) this summer.

An emotional Hannah said after her win: “It means everything to me. It's been a hard year and we just cracked on with the horses.

“To win that, it's just a pinnacle of the year. You finish it on a massive high; to get here is amazing – but that's just the icing on the cake.”

She says Tigger felt like “poetry in motion” in the ring, and gave her his all.

Second in the lightweights was Angela Smith’s former Price Family supreme in-hand champion Tremal Timber and Vicky Smith.

The heavyweight class was won by Jayne Ross on Greenhall Will I Ever.

This was the gelding’s second open class, having come out this season as a novice.

Jayne said: “He's been fantastic.

“He's just got the most lovely, lovely attitude to life. He’s a gentle giant.”

The five-year-old performed beyond his years in the big ring, and his rider described him as “very honest”.

Second to Jayne was Susan and Vicky Tennant’s Waterfall ridden by Leon King.