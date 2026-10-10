‘It’s been an amazing journey and a childhood dream’: home-bred home-produced hunter dazzles at HOYS

Admiral Augustus and owner Robyn Carr land the Search for a Star championship at HOYS 2026

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Admiral Augustus and Robyn Carr stand for a photo with the SFAS team
Admiral Augustus and Robyn Carr
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Admiral Augustus commanded the ring to land the SEIB Search for a Star championship at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), ridden by his owner Robyn Carr.

The pair won the show hunter division of the series, which is now in its 28th year, en route to the tricolour.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.