From little to large, young and old, meet 12 Search For A Star champions crowned at Your Horse Live 2026
From section A ponies to former racehorses, bumper entries made for great competition in the Search For A Star finals held at Stoneleigh Park
Search For A Star finalists were out in force at the 2026 Your Horse Live (YHL), with more than 80 entries forward for judging.
Search For A Star champions at YHL 2026
Twyford Gyro
Welsh section A gelding Twyford Gyro safely escorted Imogen Key, nine, to the top of the line in the first ridden final, and later the pair claimed the supreme ridden and overall titles. The 19-year-old is owned by Imogen’s grandmother Sue Cubitt-Smith.
Glenives Princess Sylvia
The in-hand supreme sash was awarded to 25-year-old Glenives Princess Sylvia and her owner Amelia Stevens, winners of the in-hand veteran final.
Amelia has owned “Sylvie”, who remains in light work, for ten-years now having initially purchased her as a confidence giver.
Lacy Sting Bee
Welsh section A Lacy Sting Bee topped the lead-rein pony final. Eleven-year-old “Sting” was ridden by Gwennie Hodge, five, and led by her mother, Gabrielle Hodge, who has owned him for just over a year.
Thistledown Kingbee
Kathy Hancox’s Thistledown Kingbee landed the in-hand mountain and moorland (M&M) spoils, shown by 11-year-old Liliana Pickett. Bluey was bought unbroken by Kathy in 2023 from the official breed sale.
Killimazing Kwanza
Quality Connemara mare Killimazing Kwanza claimed the ridden M&M sash, piloted by her delighted Suffolk-based owner of four years, Emma Last.
Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world
Greenvale Don Legend
Former finalists Greenvale Don Legend and Cardiff-based Rosa Cartwright returned to land the riding club type horse championship. They are the reigning winners of the 2025 Rising Star hack/riding horse final at London International.
Ballacura All Star
Amelia Hoskins steered Maureen Wyman’s Ballacura All Star to the Pony Club pony type ridden title.
Owner Maureen originally bought the 19-year-old grey for her grandsons, and when they hung up their riding boots seven years ago, Maureen offered Amelia the ride.
Willowsway R Kizzy
Elaine Hardington’s Willowsway R Kizzy and handler Kylie Ramsden trotted to the top of the part-bred traditional cob line-up.
After a six-year stint as a broodmare, Kizzie arrived with Kylie intended to be a “family friend to hack and enjoy” in January this year.
Chronos
Former racehorse Chronos and district nurse Amanda Jones landed the in-hand plaited horse final.
Owned by Mali Jones, “Ron” – by Nayef out of All Time – ran “very badly” over hurdles a total of 12 times according to Amanda, before retiring from the track in April 2024.
Tandridge Advocat
Emma McCallum’s seven-year-old Tandridge Advocat and Bella McCallum, 13, won the in-hand plaited championship.
The McCallum’s have owned “Angus” since March 2024. They started showing last year, progressing from local grass-roots to the Pretty Polly home-produced final at the Royal International (RIHS).
RSPCA Miley
Lisa Kerwood handled RSPCA Miley to win the in-hand pure-bred traditional cob championship. Lisa explained she has owned nine-year-old “Dolly Donut” since she was eight months old.
Despite looking a picture of health in the ring, “she was left over Christmas in a potato field to die” prior to her rescue along with three other horses, according to Lincolnshire-based Lisa.
Brickell Mr Pickwick
Brickell Mr Pickwick, 17, and owner Rebecca Lock lifted a hotly contested open veteran championship. Rebecca has owned “George” since he was a weanling. George has competed at HOYS six times, and stood coloured champion at the RIHS.
This term, George has returned to the ring after a break from it, swiftly picking up tickets to the RIHS and London International in senior ranks, too.
- To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.