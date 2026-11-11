From little to large, young and old, meet 12 Search For A Star champions crowned at Your Horse Live 2026

From section A ponies to former racehorses, bumper entries made for great competition in the Search For A Star finals held at Stoneleigh Park

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Twyford Gyro and his rider face the camera with sash on in the middle of the SEIB Search for a Star judges and representative Nicki Mackenzie at Your Horse Live 2026
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Search For A Star finalists were out in force at the 2026 Your Horse Live (YHL), with more than 80 entries forward for judging.

Search For A Star champions at YHL 2026

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.