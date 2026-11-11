Search For A Star finalists were out in force at the 2026 Your Horse Live (YHL), with more than 80 entries forward for judging.

Search For A Star champions at YHL 2026

Twyford Gyro

Twyford Gyro and nine-year-old Imogen Key were crowned overall supreme champions (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Welsh section A gelding Twyford Gyro safely escorted Imogen Key, nine, to the top of the line in the first ridden final, and later the pair claimed the supreme ridden and overall titles. The 19-year-old is owned by Imogen’s grandmother Sue Cubitt-Smith.

Glenives Princess Sylvia

Glenives Princess Sylvia and Amelia Stevens, winners of the in-hand veteran final and the in-hand supreme accolade (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

The in-hand supreme sash was awarded to 25-year-old Glenives Princess Sylvia and her owner Amelia Stevens, winners of the in-hand veteran final.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Amelia has owned “Sylvie”, who remains in light work, for ten-years now having initially purchased her as a confidence giver.

Lacy Sting Bee

Gwennie Hodge aboard Lacy Sting Bee, winners of the lead rein division led by Gwennie's mother, Gabrielle Hodge, with the Pony Club's Marcus Capel and SEIB Search For A Star leader, Nicolina Mackenzie (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Welsh section A Lacy Sting Bee topped the lead-rein pony final. Eleven-year-old “Sting” was ridden by Gwennie Hodge, five, and led by her mother, Gabrielle Hodge, who has owned him for just over a year.

Thistledown Kingbee

SEIB Search For A Star leader, Nicolina Mackenzie with the mountain and moorland in-hand winners, Thistledown Kingbee and Lilliana Pickett, 11 (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Kathy Hancox’s Thistledown Kingbee landed the in-hand mountain and moorland (M&M) spoils, shown by 11-year-old Liliana Pickett. Bluey was bought unbroken by Kathy in 2023 from the official breed sale.

Killimazing Kwanza

Killimazing Kwanza and Emma Last, winners of the 2026 Search For A Star M&M ridden final at Your Horse Live. (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Quality Connemara mare Killimazing Kwanza claimed the ridden M&M sash, piloted by her delighted Suffolk-based owner of four years, Emma Last.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Greenvale Don Legend

Greenvale Don Legend and Rosa Cartwright won the ridden riding club type horse final (Image credit: Greenvale Don Legend)

Former finalists Greenvale Don Legend and Cardiff-based Rosa Cartwright returned to land the riding club type horse championship. They are the reigning winners of the 2025 Rising Star hack/riding horse final at London International.

Ballacura All Star

Ballacura All Star and Amelia Hoskins are pony club type champions (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Amelia Hoskins steered Maureen Wyman’s Ballacura All Star to the Pony Club pony type ridden title.

Owner Maureen originally bought the 19-year-old grey for her grandsons, and when they hung up their riding boots seven years ago, Maureen offered Amelia the ride.

Willowsway R Kizzy

Kylie Ramsden handles Willowsway R Kizzy to top the part-bred traditional final (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Elaine Hardington’s Willowsway R Kizzy and handler Kylie Ramsden trotted to the top of the part-bred traditional cob line-up.

After a six-year stint as a broodmare, Kizzie arrived with Kylie intended to be a “family friend to hack and enjoy” in January this year.

Chronos

Former racehorse Chronos and Amanda Jones landed the in-hand plaited horse final. (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Former racehorse Chronos and district nurse Amanda Jones landed the in-hand plaited horse final.

Owned by Mali Jones, “Ron” – by Nayef out of All Time – ran “very badly” over hurdles a total of 12 times according to Amanda, before retiring from the track in April 2024.

Tandridge Advocat

Tandridge Advocat and Bella McCallum, 13, topped the in-hand plaited championship. (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Emma McCallum’s seven-year-old Tandridge Advocat and Bella McCallum, 13, won the in-hand plaited championship.

The McCallum’s have owned “Angus” since March 2024. They started showing last year, progressing from local grass-roots to the Pretty Polly home-produced final at the Royal International (RIHS).

RSPCA Miley

Lisa Kerwood and RSPCA Miley, winners of the in-hand pure-bred traditional cob championship (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Lisa Kerwood handled RSPCA Miley to win the in-hand pure-bred traditional cob championship. Lisa explained she has owned nine-year-old “Dolly Donut” since she was eight months old.

Despite looking a picture of health in the ring, “she was left over Christmas in a potato field to die” prior to her rescue along with three other horses, according to Lincolnshire-based Lisa.

Brickell Mr Pickwick

Brickell Mr Pickwick, 17, and owner Rebecca Lock win the veteran final (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Brickell Mr Pickwick, 17, and owner Rebecca Lock lifted a hotly contested open veteran championship. Rebecca has owned “George” since he was a weanling. George has competed at HOYS six times, and stood coloured champion at the RIHS.

This term, George has returned to the ring after a break from it, swiftly picking up tickets to the RIHS and London International in senior ranks, too.