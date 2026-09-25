Zest in show: five-year-old Lemon is crowned champion Connemara

The Connemara Pony World Search for a Star championships brought 77 young Connemara ponies to County Wexford

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Dapple grey Connemara Ballylee Lemon is stood in front of a blue banner with his rider. He is wearing a purple and white sash after he is champion at the Connemara Pony World Search for a Star.
(Image credit: Tony Walker)

Chloe Lacey topped the four- and five-year-old novice ridden championship with the outstanding Ballylee Lemon at the Connemara Pony World Search for a Star championships.

There were 77 exciting young Connemara ponies at Barnadown EC in County Wexford on 6 September, competing for the €4,000 (£3,440) prize fund on offer over four championships.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.