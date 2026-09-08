‘Amazing to see the flag flying’: Irish team makes history at championships

Irish team of working hunter pony contenders dominates the placings at the British Show Pony Society summer championships

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Max Odonnell sits on his bay pony WKD Little Gift and Evie Kennedy on grey Little Dromin Phoenix with their team managers in between them
Max Odonnell and Evie Kennedy at the BSPS championships
(Image credit: Rebecca Penny)

Irish riders across four teams dominated the inter-country working hunter pony teams competition on a day of torrential rain at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships (25-29 August).

As well as winning for the first time, Irish riders made up the third and sixth placed teams, led by chef d’équipe Stuart Murphy.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.