‘Amazing to see the flag flying’: Irish team makes history at championships

Irish riders across four teams dominated the inter-country working hunter pony teams competition on a day of torrential rain at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships (25-29 August).

As well as winning for the first time, Irish riders made up the third and sixth placed teams, led by chef d’équipe Stuart Murphy.

“We were second last year,” said secondary teacher Stuart, whose daughters were competing. “So It was amazing to see the Irish flag flying this time, and to have two or three placed in every section – even four – it all went amazing.”

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Evie Kennedy and Little Dromin Phoenix won the 143cm section; Max McDonald and WKD Little Gift claimed the 153cm class ahead of fellow Irish representatives Lucy Donnan and Killaughey Super Sonic, and there was a host of other placings.

Stuart competed at BSPS himself from 1994 to 1996 and “has great memories”, so has encouraged participation in recent years.

“Four or five years ago, we came over and we didn’t even have an inter-country team at that point. It was after Covid and there was a bit of a lull,” Stuart said. “But we started to build… I started to talk to friends, and told them how much the kids would love it.”

By this year, there was no need to encourage participation; candidates had to apply for a space on the team.

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“We had to be selective,” Stuart said. “Luckily the BSPS let me bring four teams and four really strong teams.”

BSPS championships: a strong team

In the run-up, Stuart knew that they would be fielding strong contenders.

Evie Kennedy, for example, was recently champion for the second time at Dublin having previously won Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), Nancy Lyons won HOYS on her 133cm Dartans Soda Ban and Burghley on her 143cm Newydd Lady Marmalade, who was also already HOYS-bound.

Intermediate contender Jessica Murphy had also qualified her intermediate Leestone Conbreaker for the NEC final.

“There was strength and depth in the Irish teams. They were first, third and sixth, but any of the teams could have won,” Stuart said.

“I’m proud of the team and the energy and enthusiasm they brought. They were doing it for fun and entertainment – cheering each other on – but to come away with the win is amazing. I’m proud of them all for how they upped their game in horrific conditions, too.”

The entire Irish plaited working hunter contingent in total included:

133cm contenders Ellie Murphy and Stockham Secret Envoi, Nancy Lyons Teehan Dartans Seoda Ban, Robin Lyons Teehan and Tybroughney Cloud and Nancy Caffrey riding Bowmount Rusty.

143cm combinations Evie Kennedy and Little Dromin Phoenix, Lily Murphy and Dunran Love In The Mist, Holly Logan and Owens Shadow, Aoife Brennan and Captain Bailey, Maggie Caffrey and Illaunurra Bay, and Clara Cully with Colemanstown Fred.

153cm contenders Lucy Donnelly and Tinraher Aggie, Lucy Donnan and Killaughey Super Sonic, Max McDonnell and WKD Little Gift.

158cm combinations Jessica Murphy and Leestone Conbreaker, Kate Horgan and Highview Shakespeare, Emily-Jayne McPolin and Thornleigh Sir Robin.

To compound the victory, the plaited working hunter teams won the premier working hunter teams competition against the UK area associations and the broader Irish representatives won the native teams competition, and stood fourth in the show hunter pony team rankings, with different ponies reaching across the various teams.

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