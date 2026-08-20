Ireland squeak into showjumping World Championships team final

Ireland have made it into the team final at the showjumping World Championships by finishing 10th in the standings following the speed leg and today’s round – the top 10 teams go through to tomorrow evening’s team medal decider under floodlights.

The Irish quartet started today carrying a score of 7.69 and seventh place from yesterday’s opening speed competition.

Pathfinder Darragh Kenny chose the six rather than five-stride option to the final Mercedes-Benz white upright (fence 13) and Eddy Blue knocked it down.

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He was followed by Bertram Allen, who also had four faults when Qonquest De Rigo took the back rail off the Longines oxer at fence one with his hind legs.

“It’s bit of a bummer – we just had the first fence down and I’m not sure why. He jumped fantastic after that. It’s a real shame and there are a lot of clears today so that four faults is going to be expensive, unfortunately,” said Bertram, adding that Ireland was not getting any “rub of the green” at this stage, adding: “But we’ve two great guys to come.”

Cian O’Connor and Chatolinue PS represent Ireland at the showjumping World Championships in Aachen (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Cian O’Connor revived hopes of Ireland making the World Championships team final with a clear on Chatolinue PS.

“He’s a strong heart and a very good character,” said Cian. “He’s always fighting with you, he’s very brave and he knows when it’s important and the more you encourage him and motivate him, the more he tries.

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“I’ve only had him actually about 10 months, so we’re still a fairly young partnership.”

As the fourth line riders took to Aachen’s huge main arena, it became clear only a clear from anchorman Shane Sweetnam could keep Ireland above the cut for tomorrow night’s final. He and James Kann Cruz duly delivered and Ireland made the qualification zone to continue in the competition.

Shane said: “Halfway through the second round, it looked like maybe we weren’t even going to get the chance [to make it to the final round, even if Shane jumped clear] and then the way the poles fell [for other teams], it got us back into the running.

“We went from seventh down to 15th and then 15th back up to the top 10. So it was exciting that we were given that chance and thankfully we were able to deliver a clear round.”

Of the 13-year-old James Kann Cruz, Shane said: “He jumped amazing. From start to finish, he felt unbelievable. I don’t think he touched anything out there.”

Ireland sit on a score of 11.69 – just over two poles cover the 10 teams who will go forward to tomorrow night’s showdown, with leaders Germany on 3.48.

As well as medals, the chief prize on offer is Olympic qualification, given to the top seven teams excluding the USA, who automatically qualify for LA2028 as host nation.

World Showjumping Championships team standings

1. Germany 3.48

2. USA 4.85

=3. Belgium 7.69

=3. Italy 7.69

5. Great Britain 8.98

6. France 8.99

7. Sweden 9.64

8. Switzerland 10.49

9. Denmark 11.57

10. Ireland 11.69

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