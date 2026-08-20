Ireland squeak into showjumping World Championships team final

It was touch and go for the riders in green today, but strong clears from the final riders pushed Ireland through to the showjumping World Championships team final

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Shane Sweetnam and James Kann Cruz jump a multi-coloured fence while helping Ireland qualify for the showjumping World Championships team final
Shane Sweetnam and James Kann Cruz help Ireland make the cut for the team final in the showjumping World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Ireland have made it into the team final at the showjumping World Championships by finishing 10th in the standings following the speed leg and today’s round – the top 10 teams go through to tomorrow evening’s team medal decider under floodlights.

The Irish quartet started today carrying a score of 7.69 and seventh place from yesterday’s opening speed competition.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.