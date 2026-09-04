‘So nice, so balanced, so gorgeous’: how this five-year-old stole the show at Burghley

WLS Cula Bula and Caroline Powell topped this year’s Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse five-year-old final – and Caroline already has her sights on a return in four years’ time

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Caroline Powell sits on her winning mare, WLS Cula Bula, in her Dubarry-branded winners rug in front of Burghley House
Caroline Powell and WLS Cula Bula, winners of the Dubarry Young Event Horse five-year-old final at Burghley
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Caroline Powell topped the five-year-old Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse final on a final score of 80.65 riding WLS Cula Bula, an Irish Sport Horse mare by KMS Rooney Van De Veldbaile out of Ebony A.S (by Sorento), owned by Cath Tomson.

“She’s a gorgeous horse,” Caroline said. “She was the one I was actually riding after my knee operation, because she was just so nice, so balanced, and just gorgeous.”

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).