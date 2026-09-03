A 19-year-old horse stands top after day one, but disappointment for Harry Meade: how things stand at Burghley

Nadja Minder and Toblerone head the leaderboard after the first day of dressage, but the day brought mixed fortunes elsewhere in the field.

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Nadja Minder riding Toblerone at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials
Nadja Minder produced the best test of day one to top the Burghley leaderboard
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The battle at the top of the leaderboard is desperately tight after the first day of dressage at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials, with just 0.1 penalties separating the top two – but there’s plenty of story further down the field too.

Leader Nadja Minder produced the standout test of the day so far with her long-term partner Toblerone, highlighted by a pair of floating trot extensions and changes she describes as effortless.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).