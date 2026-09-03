The battle at the top of the leaderboard is desperately tight after the first day of dressage at the 2026 Defender Burghley Horse Trials, with just 0.1 penalties separating the top two – but there’s plenty of story further down the field too.

Leader Nadja Minder produced the standout test of the day so far with her long-term partner Toblerone, highlighted by a pair of floating trot extensions and changes she describes as effortless.

“The highlight was definitely the trot extensions – on the grass, he just floats along, which is always very special,” she said. “Also, the changes are just so easy with him – I would need to do something very wrong not to get it right with him.

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"I’m 100% relaxed going into that arena, in every phase. I don’t really practise the movements before the test anymore, because he knows what to do, and I know how to ride him – we know each other inside out.”

She added that trust took time to build, particularly on Toblerone’s side. “That was what he struggled with most when I started with him – he was maybe tightening up a little because he didn’t believe in himself. But Piggy March really helped me with that, making him believe in himself.”

At 19, Toblerone remains competitive in part because of a slow start – he didn’t complete his first two-star until he was 11 – and Nadja credits a natural lifestyle at home for his longevity, turning her horses out in groups by day with free access to a paddock overnight.

Burghley, alongside Badminton, sits right at the top of her list of ambitions. “It’s quite a pinnacle, I’d say, together with Badminton. I have a bit of a soft spot for the five-stars – maybe more than others from Europe.”

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Behind the leaders

Just fractions behind Nadja in second is Gemma Stevens on Chilli Knight with 29.6, with Gemma crediting a new warm-up routine for their success.

Third-placed Max Warburton was thrilled with a clear-headed test from 12-year-old Deerpairc Revelry, scoring 31.2. “It was a real clear-round test – he tried very hard, and he was quiet in his brain, same as he was in the warm-up,” Max said.

“I think his canter is probably a little bit better than his trot at the minute – his frame comes out a bit more. He’s got a fantastic big over-track in his walk, but he comes a little bit off the bridle in it, which is a shame – that loses a mark or two. But overall, I was thrilled with how he’s gone. He’s got enough experience now that he’s coming here for a competitive run.”

Disappointment for Harry Meade

Not every test went to plan though. Harry Meade was more measured about his own effort – going into 18th with Et Hop Du Matz on 39 – having gone in with a horse a touch too sharp for the occasion.

“I had him a little bit too fresh and exuberant,” he said. “He can dry up slightly when he goes into an atmosphere, so I wanted him fresh, and I tried to warm up in as big a canter as possible.

“But he was a little bit too bright in there, and that manifests itself in some contact issues, and also in the changes – I didn’t quite get them right.”

However, he was philosophical about the setback rather than dwelling on it. “Every event is a learning event – you try and tweak your plan accordingly. I had a hypothesis, and it didn’t really work.”

Dressage results after day one of dressage at Burghley:

Nadja Minder (SUI) – Toblerone – 29.5 Gemma Stevens (GBR) – Chilli Knight – 29.6 Max Warburton (GBR) – Deerpairc Revelry – 31.2 Tim Price (NZL) – Global Quest – 32.1 Yasmin Ingham (GBR) – Goliath du Loir – 32.7 Caroline Powell (NZL) – High Time – 33.9 Tom Jackson (GBR) – Hawk Eye – 34.1 Caroline Pamukcu (USA) – HSH Tolan King – 34.4 Clarke Johnstone (NZL) – Domasco – 34.5 Alexander Bragg (GBR) – Jaeger Master – 35.6 Tayla Mason (NZL) – Centennial – 36.2 Benjamin Massie (FRA) – Filao de Perle – 36.9 Jack Pinkney (GBR) – Claragh Olala – 38.0 Cassie Sanger (USA) – Redfield Fyre – 38.2 Holly Richardson (GBR) – Ballyneety Silver Service – 38.3 Jesse Campbell (NZL) – Cooley Lafitte – 38.3 Samuel Jeffree (AUS) – Santoro – 38.7 Harry Meade (GBR) – Et Hop du Matz – 39.0 Susannah Berry (IRL) – Clever Trick – 40.5 Emma Thomas (GBR) – Icarus – 40.5 Mary Edmundson (GBR) – Lionel II – 41.0 Joseph Murphy (IRL) – Calmaro – 41.4 Simon Grieve (GBR) – Autograf – 44.1 Tom Bird (GBR) – Cowling Hot Gossip – 45.8