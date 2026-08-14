Germany’s Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH scored a 23 dressage to sit in overnight individual bronze at the eventing World Championships.

The pair were the last combination to go for the home side, and while favourites, they couldn’t top teammates Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel, who are in the lead on 22. Britain’s Laura Collett and London 52 are sandwiched between them on 22.8.

Michael and Chipmunk made a brilliant start, trending in the lead early in their test, but lost some marks in the medium walk. A blip then came in the way of a late third flying change, resulting in two 5s and a 6 from the judges.

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Michael Jung on his eventing World Championships dressage test

“FischerChipmunk is an amazing horse. He’s fantastic to train, to ride, every day is to enjoy,” said Michael.

“Today we are not in the lead, but I’m still happy. We had a good test. Not everything went like we wished, but it’s not always like this.”

Michael said the expensive flying change “was not our best”.

“I tried to push him a little bit more forward and uphill, but we lost a bit of balance and had a little bit of a misunderstanding,” he said.

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“I'm happy we still have a good result, and we will see. Hopefully, that was our last mistake.”

Yesterday Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K scored 28.6 for Germany. Their drop score is Libussa Lubbeke and Caramia FRH (31.3). The Germans will go into the cross-country phase on 73.6, just behind Britain on 72.8.

France is in the provisional bronze position (84.5) thanks to some strong performances, particularly from Nicolas Touzaint and the lovely grey Diabolo Menthe. They produced the country’s best mark of 26.7 this afternoon.

Mixed fortunes for New Zealand

Just a fraction behind them in fourth is New Zealand (84.8). The Kiwis had mixed fortunes today; Monica Spencer and Artist didn’t score as high as they would have liked in this morning’s session, albeit still sub-30. However, it was world number one Tim Price who provided the drop score aboard Falco following a tricky performance, for 33.7.

The atmosphere became too much for 17-year-old Falco. There was a big blip in the medium walk to canter transition, earning them a 1, 5 and 3 from the judges. Tim did well to regain their composure, but the tension remained for the flying changes.

Tim managed a smile and wave to the crowd, but was naturally disappointed.

“It wasn’t much fun from the stance that you know when you’re doing a test that can be really scored well, and that comes with relaxation and being on the aids,” said Tim.

“Just look at Julia Krajewski, a perfect example. My inspiration for the day was to do something like her on a little pony like mine and come close, but it was not to be.”

Tim said Falco was a bit on edge today.

“Everything just becomes a little bit less crisp with the aids and with everything that you’re asking because they’re not 100% focused. There’s that little bit of anxiety,” he said.

“It’s part of the job. We have very fit horses; they have to be excellent at more than one thing. And on occasions like this, in this atmosphere, even with a 17-year-old schoolmaster like him, it still got under his skin. But I bet he's going to fly tomorrow.”