Mixed fortunes for top riders on second day of dressage at eventing World Championships

A late flying change proved costly for a top combination

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Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH in trot during their dressage test at the eventing World Championships Aachen.
Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH scored 23 for their dressage test at the eventing World Championships.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Germany’s Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH scored a 23 dressage to sit in overnight individual bronze at the eventing World Championships.

The pair were the last combination to go for the home side, and while favourites, they couldn’t top teammates Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel, who are in the lead on 22. Britain’s Laura Collett and London 52 are sandwiched between them on 22.8.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.