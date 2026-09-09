Irish working hunter team member Max Mcdonnell landed a standout win in the 153cm section of the inter-country teams competition at the British Show Pony Society summer championships with his own 10-year-old WKD Little Gift (Lola), having almost had to sit the fixture out owing to lorry troubles.

“Our lorry caught fire on the way to Dublin,” said Max’s mother Mary. “But we were lucky we had several offers to borrow one and came here in a neighbour’s lorry.”

The McDonnells have only owned the lightly campaigned mare for 10 weeks.

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“He was riding with a friend and fell in love with her. She was for sale and he said, ‘Don’t sell her to anyone else, I’m buying her’,” Mary said.

“He came home and told his dad in the milking parlour that he was buying a horse. He just thought she would be fun to have about on the farm as his other good horse was injured, and she reminded him of a pony we once had for his sister.

“She’d not been in competition before, but we started jumping her and we took her over to the Scottish – she’d never been on a boat before – just to see what she was like and she won and qualified for [Horse of the Year Show] HOYS. She’s so calm and takes everything in her stride.

“Max was under no illusion she would do anything like qualifying for HOYS, but she loves it and she’s just so sweet. It was pure luck.”

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The win, along with reigning Dublin champions Evie Kennedy and Little Dromin Phoenix’s win in the 143cm, contributed to Ireland’s historic win in the inter-country teams competition, led by chef d’équipe Stuart Murphy.

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