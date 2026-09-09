New combination who almost didn't make the show help land stand-out victory for team

Max Mcdonnell and his own WKD Little Gift jump to victory in the inter-country working hunter pony teams competition at the BSPS summer championships

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Max McDonnell sits with his hand on his hip and smiling aboard WKD Little Gift
(Image credit: Rebecca Penny)

Irish working hunter team member Max Mcdonnell landed a standout win in the 153cm section of the inter-country teams competition at the British Show Pony Society summer championships with his own 10-year-old WKD Little Gift (Lola), having almost had to sit the fixture out owing to lorry troubles.

“Our lorry caught fire on the way to Dublin,” said Max’s mother Mary. “But we were lucky we had several offers to borrow one and came here in a neighbour’s lorry.”

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.