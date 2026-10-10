A home-produced combination bounces back from tragedy and injury, and debutants land 2026 HOYS titles

HS Queen Bea and owner Helen Forster enjoyed a fairytale centre-line moment at HOYS 2026

Millie Bowles&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
HS Queen Bea and Helen Forster canter their lap of honour at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

HS Queen Bea and owner Helen Forster enjoyed a fairytale centre-line moment at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) as they won the SEIB Search for a Star working show horse class.

Warwickshire-based Helen has owned Bea since she was a six-month-old foal. It was her first time riding at HOYS after tragic circumstances stopped her and her late horse Greannanstown Jackpot from competing here in 2023.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter