A home-produced combination bounces back from tragedy and injury, and debutants land 2026 HOYS titles
HS Queen Bea and owner Helen Forster enjoyed a fairytale centre-line moment at HOYS 2026
HS Queen Bea and owner Helen Forster enjoyed a fairytale centre-line moment at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) as they won the SEIB Search for a Star working show horse class.
Warwickshire-based Helen has owned Bea since she was a six-month-old foal. It was her first time riding at HOYS after tragic circumstances stopped her and her late horse Greannanstown Jackpot from competing here in 2023.
“Sadly, he broke his leg a few weeks after he qualified and didn't get here,” Helen explained.
“He's no longer with us. I honestly never thought this would happen.”
Nine-year-old Bea won the London International working show horse final last term with Helen’s sister Anne Grindal, as Helen had been injured, so she decided to pick up the reins in the Search for a Star classes.
Helen said: “We did West Wiltshire show at the beginning of the season and qualified. The wheels then fell off the bus.
“She's been injured all season, so we've done one show since then. HOYS prep has been on the water treadmill, so that's got her back in shape.
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“I was a bit of a nervous wreck out here, but she just was brilliant. She loved the crowd. She thought they were all there for her.”
The working show horse was judged alongside the working show pony class, and all combinations had to include two rustic jumps in their performance.
It was 15-year-old Evelyn Tuck riding her own Pitch Supreme (GiGi) who took the pony title.
The pair qualified at the same show as the horse winner, after travelling four hours from Derbyshire.
Evelyn said: “I was a bit nervous that she was going to be a bit overwhelmed by the atmosphere but she coped with it really, really well.
“It's an amazing feeling. I can't even put it into words.
“I haven’t been to a big show like HOYS before. It’s very big compared to what I'm used to but I've loved it.”
The 12-year-old mare came into their family two and a half years ago, the first pony they viewed in their search.
Since picking up their ticket, Evelyn and GiGi trained hard in their favourite activity – the workers classes – but also enjoyed farm rides and cross country.
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