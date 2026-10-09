‘She’s incredibly clever’: young mare dazzles in the 2026 HOYS hack championship

Copybush So Fashion and Will Morton impressed with a stylish performance to take the hack tricolour at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

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Chestnut mare Copybush So Fashion and Will Morton wear their champion sash on their lap of honour at HOYS 2026
Copybush So Fashion and Will Morton
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Copybush So Fashion impressed the judges with her level-headed attitude and stylish performance to take the hack tricolour at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

“Sophie” was ridden by her producer Will Morton to give a polished showpiece in the championship, including canter transitions on shallow loops.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter