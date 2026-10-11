‘I had no intention of buying another one. I fell in love’: riding pony stallion crowned Price family supreme champion at HOYS 2026

Seywoods Royal Dancer has taken the prestigious Price family supreme in-hand championship at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show

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Seywoods Royal Dancer and Simon Charlesworth trot down the centre line at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Seywoods Royal Dancer, a four-year-old stallion, has taken the prestigious Price Family supreme in-hand championship at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Led by Simon Charlesworth, and said to be the “best he’s ever shown”, he was bought from James and Christie Hunting by Carolyn Campbell from a video.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter