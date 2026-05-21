Debate over new format for HOYS championship: ‘things have to evolve’





A new judging format for the 2026 Price family supreme in-hand championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has been welcomed in showing – although there are some concerns.

This year there will be 20 places in the championship; all entries will be pre-judged in the TopSpec Arena, then go to the Andrews Bowen International Arena for final judging and placing. Previously, qualified horses and ponies – 24 last year – were judged separately in the TopSpec and the first two in each class competed in the Andrews Bowen for the championship.

A spokesperson for HOYS organiser Grandstand said the change was “designed to enhance the championship experience while giving every qualified exhibit the opportunity to shine in one of the show’s most iconic arenas”.

In-hand producer Simon Charlesworth told H&H everything has to evolve and in many ways he likes the idea, “even though it makes life harder in some ways for the likes of me”.

“We compete as a mixed group at the qualifiers so why change it at the final?” he said.

“With just one class, it will be harder for us producers to please all owners. Previously, if you had the good fortune of more than one qualified, there was a chance if they were in different sections that you could show both. It’s a nice problem to have, but when I have more than one qualified it’s something I worry about from the minute the second qualifies.

Great for owners

“It will also be harder to obtain a rosette for owners but I can see it will be great for all owners to see their horses in the main arena. I just hope that with 20 in the Top Spec, we’ll be given enough time in the timetable for the judges to see everything properly.”

Richard Miller, handler and co-breeder of the 2025 Price family supreme in-hand champion Heniarth Sh-Boom, told H&H he welcomes a return to all qualified animals appearing in the main arena.

“Not only will it add a greater sense of excitement among exhibitors, but also give recognition for the achievement of being the only representatives of their breed or type, and each being supreme champions of a major event to qualify,” he said.

“For some it seems to be a ‘rite of passage’ to assume they’ll qualify, but to the majority, especially native breeds, it is a once in a lifetime achievement so anything that celebrates that is to be encouraged.

“My concern is the collecting ring. It’s very tight and last year we ended up coralled in a corner while a display warmed up. I’m not sure how they will contain so many young horses and ponies including foals in such an electric atmosphere.”

Space concerns for 2026 Price family supreme

Space is also a concern for Mark Buckley; the British riding pony breeder has had several ponies in the championship in recent years.

“In terms of welfare and safety, the number of potential breeding and youngstock in such a pressured environment for the first time with greatly restricted space poses a risk,” he told H&H. “I have been a spectator in the TopSpec for many years and I do fear for some of the youngstock and handlers who enter the main arena for the first time.”

He added: “Commercially, there is the cost of hosting the Price given there is no levy. However it does generate footfall and this needs to be factored into consideration of its future. For me, there has to be a better way around the commercial issues than trimming down a flagship championship.

“For the competitor, there’s the effect of the loss of two finals and placings in both. This will have a psychological effect on breeders and competitors.

“But the in-hand final is so important – particularly for pony breeders – that as long as it stays on the card at HOYS, we have to accommodate any changes to the format.”

Timetable changes

A Grandstand spokesperson told H&H a number of timetable changes have been introduced this year in response to feedback on the Sunday evening finish.

“In planning the timetable, careful consideration is given to class sizes and how they can be accommodated safely and effectively within the show,” she said.

“Health and safety is paramount at HOYS, and this class will be run with that at the forefront of all planning. We recognise the importance of allowing horses and ponies appropriate time to settle, and arena familiarisation will form part of the planning.

“The rationale behind these changes is to reinvigorate the class and reinforce its standing as a highly sought-after qualification. We are also keen to raise awareness of the wide variety of breeds and types of horses and ponies at HOYS, while providing breeders with greater recognition in front of the audience.

“Consideration has also been given to how the class was structured in previous years, with a view to reintroducing an element of the nostalgic showcase that many remember so fondly.”

> What do you think of the change? Write to us at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and county, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine. Letters may be edited for clarity and length.

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