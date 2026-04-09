A different type of grand prix as dogs to shine at Horse of the Year Show





Spectators at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) this year will be able to enjoy another species in action as dog agility makes its debut at the event.

HOYS organiser Grandstand has announced that the Agility Nexus Hunter & Gather Dog Agility Grand Prix will feature at the 2026 show (7-11 October), bringing “the very best dog and handler partnerships in a fast-paced, high-level agility championship”.

HOYS event director Emma Williams said: “We are thrilled to introduce an exciting new dog display to this year’s programme. The Agility Nexus Hunter & Gather Dog Agility Grand Prix promises fast-paced, high-energy entertainment for spectators, adding another thrilling element to HOYS and giving audiences the chance to witness these incredible canine athletes in action.”

Agility Nexus, whose aim is to “evolve the sport through inclusivity, progressive competition formats and uncompromising standards in dog safety, judging and competitor experience”, is staging two finals, one for large and one for small and extra-small dogs.

“In a landmark step for the sport, the small dog championship will combine extra small and-small categories, creating the first major UK final of its kind to include extra small dogs at flagship level,” a HOYS spokesperson said.

There will be five heats, starting this month, offering qualification for a semi-final on 2 August at which 10 large and 10 small or extra-small dogs will earn their HOYS tickets.

Agility Nexus co-founders Neil Ellis and Dave Munnings said: “We are so excited to bring the Agility Nexus Hunter & Gather Grand Prix to Horse of the Year show. In 2026 this will involve the best extra small, small and large dogs in the country race against the clock over an agility course to be crowned the grand prix winner.

“Agility Nexus is an organisation which upholds the highest standards in dog safety, judging and competition, and we are proud to join the prestigious HOYS line-up. Get ready to watch some talented dogs and handler partnerships in action!”

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