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Grand National runners, riders and complete form guide after final field confirmed for 2026

Carl Evans Carl Evans

    • The Grand National runners and riders for 2026 are looking ahead to what is billed as the world’s greatest steeplechase. The £1m Randox Grand National takes place every April at Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside.

    The historic race was first run in 1839, when the aptly named Lottery was crowned the first-ever Grand National winner and legendary horses, trainers and jockeys have been making sporting history in the 4m 2f contest ever since.

    Grand National 2026 runners form guide

    Below are all the Grand National runners and riders lining up for Aintree’s world-famous race, following the official declarations on Wednesday 8 April 2026. Download our Grand National sweepstake kit if you want to get involved ahead of the big race.

    1. I Am Maximus

    10yo bay gelding by Authorized
    Weight: 11st 12lb
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Owner: JP McManus
    Jockey: Paul Townend
    Form: 82-925

    Jockey's silks for I Am Maximus, Grand National runner for 2026
    Trained in Co Carlow by Willie Mullins who 12 months ago saddled the first three in the National, with this horse splitting stablemates Nick Rockett and Grangeclare West. All three try again and are similarly weighted. I Am Maximus won the race in 2024 and his form has barely deteriorated, but now 10 he is not getting quicker. A likely top-six finisher who can add to the £1.1m he has won in prize money.

    2. Nick Rockett

    9yo bay gelding by Walk In The Park
    Weight: 11st 11lb
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Owners: Stewart & Sadie Andrew
    Jockey: Tom Bellamy
    Form: 4111-3

    Nick Rocket's colours for the 2026 Grand National
    The winner last year when enjoying a trouble-free lead-up to the race before scoring in some style. Had a few niggly issues this season and has therefore run just once, but it was a pleasing effort when third at Down Royal behind Gerri Colombe, who is also in Saturday’s line-up. Still only nine and probably at or near his peak, but back-to-back winners of this race are rare, and he carries 3lb more this time.

    3. Banbridge

    10yo chestnut gelding by Doyen
    Weight: 11st 11lb
    Trainer: Joseph O’Brien
    Owner: Ronnie Bartlett
    Jockey: JJ Slevin
    Form: 7-4423

    Banbridge's silks as a Grand National runner for 2026
    Presents those who fancy a flutter with a conundrum, because he is high class, but does he have the stamina for a Grand National? His dam’s half-brother tried and failed, but if Banbridge gets into a rhythm on his first attempt over these fences he should run well. Recent form includes being beaten by the length of a flared nostril in Boxing Day’s King George VI Chase before another good effort at the Cheltenham Festival.

    4. Grangeclare West

    10yo bay gelding by Presenting
    Weight: 11st 10lb
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Owner: Cheveley Park Stud
    Jockey: Patrick Mullins
    Form: 5-8481

    Jockey's silks for Grangeclare West as a Grand National runner for 2026
    “A brilliant jumper” according to top jockey Paul Townend, and ran a scorcher when third in this race last year. Four further defeats followed, but in February he won Fairyhouse’s Bobbyjo Chase, a noted Grand National trial and in which he defeated no fewer than seven horses who are set to reoppose him at Aintree. Has 2lb more on his back than last year, but with luck in running he should be thereabouts again.

    5. Gerri Colombe

    10yo bay gelding by Saddler Maker
    Weight: 11st 10lb
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Owner: Robcour
    Jockey: Jack Kennedy
    Form: 3-P321

    Jockey's silks for Gerri Colombe in the 2026 Grand National
    A class act, as proven by his second place in last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup and then a Grade One victory at Aintree the following month. Finished a good second to Grangeclare West in February’s Bobbyjo Chase and then beat three rivals when winning at Down Royal (Nick Rockett third). Stamina for this race an unknown, but has won or been placed in 17 of his 18 races and has never fallen.

    6. Haiti Couleurs

    9yo bay gelding by Dragon Dancer
    Weight: 11st 10lb
    Trainer: Rebecca Curtis
    Owner: Conyers, McDermott & Prowting
    Jockey: Sean Bowen
    Form: -1P11P

    Haiti Couleurs silks as a Grand National runner 2026
    Trained on Pembrokeshire’s coast this horse will have broken some hearts when pulling up in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup. “As flat as a pancake” was jockey Sean Bowen’s verdict on that run, but with a CV that includes wins in the Welsh and Irish Grand Nationals he cannot be ignored. Soft ground would help and his trainer is pretty cute at targeting big races.

    7. Spillane’s Tower

    8yo bay gelding by Walk In The Park
    Weight: 11st 8lb
    Trainer: Jimmy Mangan
    Owner: JP McManus
    Jockey: Simon Torrens
    Form: 5-2931

    Jockey's silks for Spillane's Tower as a 2026 Grand National runner
    Trained by the youthful Jimmy Mangan, 70, who is based in Co Cork and who 23 years ago saddled Monty’s Pass to win the National under Barry Geraghty. In this horse he has another grand candidate who is the right age, has never fallen and showed his wellbeing with a Cheltenham victory in January (L’Homme Presse second). Soft ground would help Spillane Tower’s cause – was withdrawn from the Gold Cup due to drying ground.

    8. Firefox

    8yo bay gelding by Walk In The Park
    Weight: 11st 4lb
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Owner: Bective Stud
    Jockey: Keith Donoghue
    Form: 2-1246

    Firefox's silks as a 2026 Grand National runner
    One of five likely runners in the race by stallion Walk In The Park, and while unlikely to find his Grand National attempt reflects his sire’s name he could give a good account. Outclassed in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup (just beaten for fifth by L’Homme Presse), but in 20 races has never fallen and often performs with credit against talented rivals. Stamina could be an issue and hard to envisage him out-foxing these rivals.

    9. Monty’s Star

    9yo bay gelding by Walk In The Park
    Weight: 11st 3lb
    Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
    Owner: Barry Maloney
    Jockey: Darragh O’Keeffe
    Form: 4-3056

    Jockey's silks for Monty’s Star as a 2026 Grand National runner
    Likeable type who pays his way by reaching the frame in races, although he has not won for nearly two and a half years. Well beaten in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup won by Panic Attack in November and outclassed in two Grade One races since, but should be competitive in this handicap, particularly if the ground turns soft. His astute trainer saddled the first and second in this race in 2021.

    10. Spanish Harlem

    8yo chestnut gelding by Spanish Moon
    Weight: 11st 3lb
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Owner: Dr S Fitzgerald
    Jockey: Brian Hayes
    Form: -11PUP

    Spanish Harlem's colours as a 2026 Grand National runner
    An interesting contender from a yard chock-full of talent, although two of his three most recent runs have been disappointing. However, in the middle of two pulled-up efforts he looked set to land January’s Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park, only to unseat his young jockey at the final fence when in front. Rewind to September and he won the Kerry National (Three Card Brag second), just reward for some solid performances.

    11. Lecky Watson

    8yo chestnut gelding
    by Valirann
    Weight: 11st 2lb
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Owner: Slaneyville Syndicate
    Jockey: Sean O’Keefe
    Form: -F77P8

    Lecky Watson's colours for the 2026 Grand National
    One of nine possible arrows for trainer Willie Mullins to fire at the National, but on recent form this one is unlikely to hit the bullseye. You would not have said that at the end of last season when he surfed a wave of success that included victory at the Cheltenham Festival, but since then results have been poor. Heavy winter ground may have been against him, and a drier surface could help.

    12. Champ Kiely

    10yo bay gelding by Ocovango
    Weight: 11st 1lb
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Owner: Margaret Masterson
    Jockey: Danny Mullins
    Form: 12S57

    Jockey's silks for Champ Kiely in the 2026 Grand National.
    It’s hard to envisage this one becoming champ on Saturday given doubts over his stamina plus heavy defeats in his two most recent races, albeit he was facing some of the cream of Ireland’s talent. Attempts at races over three miles have been inconclusive (slipped up in one race and then outgunned in Irish Gold Cup) and his best run this season was over two miles. The National is more than twice that distance.

    13. Iroko

    8yo bay gelding by Cokoriko
    Weight: 11st 1lb
    Trainers: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
    Owner: JP McManus
    Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr
    Form: 24-210

    Jockey's silks for Iroko in the 2026 Grand National
    This AQPS-bred (not pure thoroughbred) gelding was fourth last year, finishing well from off the pace and suggesting he should be better equipped this time. Two fine runs before Christmas showed his wellbeing, and while well beaten at Cheltenham recently he subsequently produced a mucky tracheal wash (in short he was below par). If it’s cleared up he heads to Aintree with a fine chance.

    14. Favori De Champdou

    11yo bay gelding by Saddler Maker
    Weight: 11st 1lb
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
    Jockey: Danny Gilligan
    Form: 05F112

    Jockey's silks for fFavori De Champdou in the 2026 Grand National
    Taking the Tiger Roll route to the National, this horse has been running in cross-country races this season and has proved his talent. In-between three races around Cheltenham’s obstacle course (runner-up at the Festival) he beat 27 rivals in a handicap chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, so he jumps well and can cope with hurly-burly. On recent trends his age is against him (four 11-year-old winners this century), but he’s not dismissed.

    15. Three Card Brag

    9yo bay gelding by Jet Away
    Weight: 11st
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Owners: McNeill Family, Patrick & Scott Bryceland
    Jockey: Jordan Gainford
    Form: -82127

    Three Card Brag's colours for the 2026 Grand National
    Ran close to the pace for a long way in last year’s National, although stamina began evaporating before the home turn and he finished 11th. Excellent efforts in shorter races since means he now carries another 9lb on his back. A win at Cheltenham in October was followed by second place in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup behind Panic Attack but he needs a hand of aces on Saturday.

    16. Oscars Brother

    8yo bay gelding by Malinas
    Weight: 10st 13lb
    Trainer: Connor King
    Owner: JP McManus
    Jockey: Daniel King
    Form: 221114

    Jockey's silks for Oscars Brother in the 2026 Grand National
    In terms of horsepower this runner represents a huge owner and a tiny trainer, for former apprentice jockey Connor King has just two racehorses in his Tipperary yard. This one was bought by JP McManus in November following a win at Punchestown and he soon added another victory at Navan. Recent fourth at Cheltenham Festival was a top effort when he might have preferred softer ground. Still a novice, but classy and progressive.

    17. Mr Vango

    10yo bay gelding by Ocovango
    Weight: 10st 12lb
    Trainer: Sara Bradstock
    Owner: Cracker & Smodge Partnership
    Jockey: Jack Tudor
    Form: 11-2PP


    A triple “National” winner, albeit the Devon, London and Midlands versions do not carry the kudos or prize money associated with the Aintree edition. But this big horse has lots of stamina and the ability to handle mud – if the ground dries out he may be withdrawn. Excellent second over Aintree’s National fences in December’s Becher Chase, but two curiously poor runs since temper enthusiasm.

    18. High Class Hero

    9yo chestnut gelding by Sulamani
    Weight: 10st 11lb
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Owners: Sullivan Group, P Crowley & Neill Hughes
    Jockey: James Bowen
    Form: 23-2PP

    High Class Hero's colours for the 2026 Grand National
    Third in last season’s Gold Cup at Sandown, his debut in a handicap chase, implied this horse could run a big race in a Grand National. That looked no less likely when second at Punchestown in November, but two lacklustre performances since raise questions. Trained by a genius with a transformative touch, but this horse will need that to become an Aintree hero.

    19. Stellar Story

    9yo bay gelding by Shantou
    Weight: 10st 11lb
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
    Jockey: Robert Dunne
    Form: 2-3383

    Jockey's silks for Stellar Story in the 2026 Grand National
    Created his own story when beating Harry Redknapp’s The Jukebox Man to land the Cheltenham Festival Albert Bartlett Hurdle two years ago, and has since become a consistent performer. Just one win but often in the money. Ran a fine National trial when third to Grangeclare West in February’s Bobbyjo Chase. Now weighted to reverse the placings with the winner and looks a sound each-way bet here.

    20. Beauport

    10yo bay gelding by Califet
    Weight: 10st 11lb
    Trainer: Willy & Nigel Twiston-Davies
    Owners: Bryan & Philippa Burrough
    Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
    Form: 20-4P4

    Jockey's silks for Beauport in the 2026 Grand National
    Ran well for a long way last year, albeit a little keen, before running out of puff in the home straight and finishing 12th, more than 60 lengths behind the winner. Had won a race of similar length at Uttoxeter a year earlier, so we know he has the stamina. Now carries 3lb less, and if more relaxed on his second National attempt he could be closer at the finish.

    21. Captain Cody

    8yo bay gelding by Arctic Cosmos
    Weight: 10st 10lb
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Owners: Vincent Caldwell, Angela Shamoon & A Shamoon Ibgi
    Jockey: Jonathan Burke
    Form: 1-37F5

    Jockey's silks for captain Cody in the 2026 Grand National
    An interesting contender: the right age, a handy weight and from the number one stable. Won last season’s Scottish National and has thrown some good shapes this year. Well beaten when fifth in the Bobbyjo Chase behind four horses who he’ll face again on Saturday, but wasn’t given a hard race once his chance had gone and a final fence error made the defeat heavier.

    22. Jagwar

    7yo bay gelding by Karaktar
    Weight: 10st 10lb
    Trainers: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
    Owner: JP McManus
    Jockey: Mark Walsh
    Form: 11-322

    Jockey's silks for Jagwar in the 2026 Grand National
    This big young horse might start favourite, for he has developed a Grand National profile with a series of good races. Yet to try a marathon, but stepped up to three miles at Cheltenham last month and ran a cracking race when second of 22 runners. Had won a shorter race at the meeting last year. Favourable weight on his back, locally trained, and if coping with the unique fences should give a good account.

    23. Perceval Legallois

    9yo bay gelding by Ballingarry
    Weight: 10st 9lb
    Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
    Owner: JP McManus
    Jockey: Harry Cobden
    Form: 11F-P4

    Jockey's colours for Perceval Legallois in the 2026 Grand National
    After two good victories this horse arrived at Aintree 12 months’ ago with a right chance… only to fall at the ninth. He has run below par twice since then, pulling up in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup (which was won by Panic Attack) and was subsequently a well-beaten fourth at Tramore in January. His canny trainer could have him back on track, but he started 10/1 for last year’s race and will be a much bigger price this time.

    24. Gorgeous Tom

    8yo bay gelding by Champs Elysees
    Weight: 10st 9lb
    Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
    Owner: Envirogreen Housing Services
    Jockey: Sean Flanagan
    Form: 4-4245

    Jockey's silks for Gorgeous Tom as a Grand National runner in 2026
    Should be a popular selection with Toms, and looks promising. This horse ran a very good, if not gorgeous, race when fourth to Panic Attack in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup when conceding 15lb to the mare – he now has to carry just 4lb more. Warmed up for Saturday when finishing fifth of 16 at Leopardstown last month, and while his stamina is unknown his dam was a half-sister to National runner-up Cappa Bleu.

    25. The Real Whacker

    10yo bay gelding by Mahler
    Weight: 10st 9lb
    Trainer: Pat Neville
    Owners: Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price
    Jockey: Gavin Sheehan
    Form: 54-256

    Jockey's silks for The Real Whacker, one of the 2026 Grand National runners
    This former Cheltenham Festival winner (in a Grade One race) has been mixing it with the best for some time, and was fourth to subsequent Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior over Aintree’s Mildmay Course a year ago. This season has been geared around the National, so a mix of hurdle and chase starts. Nicely weighted on his best form, has a touch of class and could out-run what are likely to be big odds.

    26. Quai De Bourbon

    7yo bay gelding by Ivanhowe
    Weight: 10st 9lb
    Trainer: Willie Mullins
    Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
    Jockey: Donagh Meyler
    Form: B3-PP3

    Jockey's silks for Quai De Bourbon, one of the 2026 Grand National runners
    Twelve months ago was out of luck at Cheltenham (unseated rider) and Aintree (brought down) in Grade One novice chases, but then ran a big race when third (beaten nearly 10 lengths) to Haiti Couleurs in the Irish National. Conceded 7lb to the winner on that occasion, but now receives 15lb so weighted to reverse the placings. The National defies the laws of racing and handicapping, but this horse is not ruled out completely.

    27. Answer To Kayf

    10yo bay gelding by Kayf Tara
    Weight: 10st 8lb
    Trainer: Terence O’Brien
    Owner: Denis O’Connor
    Jockey: John Shinnick
    Form: 0-6144

    Silks to be worn by Answer To Kayf's jockey in the 2026 Grand National
    Comes from a relatively small yard in Cork, but ran a big race when fourth to Grangeclare West in February’s Bobbyjo Chase, a classic trial for Aintree. Now receiving 16lb from the winner and weighted to get very close if not beat him, assuming he handles quicker ground and the National fences. Has completed all his 17 races to date, and for some he could be the answer to Aintree’s annual April puzzle.

    28. Jordans

    7yo black gelding by Coastal Path
    Weight: 10st 8lb
    Trainer: Joseph O’Brien
    Owner: Cheeky Pups Syndicate
    Jockey: Ben Jones
    Form: 2-85P0

    Jockey's silks for Jordans, one of the 2026 Grand National runners
    Is there nothing Kilkenny-based Joseph O’Brien can’t do? Dual Derby-winning and champion jockey before turning to training and saddling 1,000 winners in six seasons, he has landed big races worldwide, including two Melbourne Cups. Now the greatest test of his skills, the Grand National. His representative on Saturday not an obvious winner and stamina yet to be proved, but only seven and has bits of form which suggest he is not without hope.

    29. Final Orders

    10yo bay gelding by Camelot
    Weight: 10st 5lb
    Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
    Owner: C M D Syndicate
    Jockey: Conor Stone-Walsh
    Form: P63151

    Jockey's skils for Final Orders, one of the 2026 Grand National runners
    This horse has become a talented obstacle-course performer this season, running a fine race when third over Punchestown’s banks course in November and then gaining two wins from three runs around Cheltenham’s cross-country course. Showed his current wellbeing when convincing winner at last month’s Festival, has fallen just once in 51 jumps races and not short of stamina. His backers will be staying for final orders at the bar if he wins on Saturday.

    30. Marble Sands

    10yo grey gelding by Martaline
    Weight: 10st 5lb
    Trainers: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson
    Owners: D & J Adams & G McPherson
    Jockey: Kielan Woods
    Form: 250-12

    Jockey's silks for Mable Sands, one of the 2026 Grand National runners
    Few horses have run on the Flat at Goodwood and tackled the Grand National in the same season. This horse is set to do that after finishing second in a novelty jump jockeys’ race at the Sussex course in October. He jumped round the National fences when unplaced in the Topham Chase, scored at Cheltenham in November and ran a fine race at Wetherby.

    31. Panic Attack

    10yo bay mare by Canford Cliffs
    Weight: 10st 5lb
    Trainer: Dan Skelton
    Owner: Bryan Drew
    Jockey: Harry Skelton
    Form: 2-1113

    The jockey's silks for the only mare running in the 2026 Grand National, Panic Attack
    This could be the horse to button up Dan Skelton’s bid to land the trainer’s championship for the first time. While many mares of her age are several babies down and being lined up for their next stallion, she is proving a very progressive chaser with convincing November wins at Cheltenham and Newbury in prestigious races. Good third at last month’s Festival, light weight on her back, might give the bookies a panic attack.

    32. Top Of The Bill

    10yo bay gelding by Fame And Glory
    Weight: 10st 5lb
    Trainers: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies
    Owner: Charles Walker
    Jockey: Toby McCain-Mitchell
    Form: P1-192

    Jockey colours for Top of the Bill, 2026 Grand National runner

    Won the West Wales National at Ffos Las just over a year ago, and has progressed again this season, topping the bill in a handicap chase at Haydock in November and running a particularly good race at that track three months later. Comes from a yard that has sent out two National winners and the jockey has a fine Aintree heritage – his grandfather, Ginger McCain, trained the legendary Red Rum.

    33. Johnnywho

    9yo brown gelding by Califet
    Weight: 10st 4lb
    Trainers: Jonjo & A J O’Neill
    Owner: JP McManus
    Jockey: Richie McLernon
    Form: 5-5351

    Jockey's silks for Johnnywho, runner in the 2026 Grand National
    Won a chase at Carlisle in October 2024, then over 18 months he put together a string of placed efforts – often meeting talented rivals – without winning. All that changed in grand style when, after an operation to improve his wind (breathing), he beat Jagwar no less at last month’s Cheltenham Festival. We will all know who Johnny is if winning the National, and it would cap a long and dedicated career for his 39-year-old jockey.

    34. Twig

    11yo bay gelding by Sulamani
    Weight: 10st 4lb
    Trainer: Ben Pauling
    Owner: Georgia Morgan
    Jockey: Beau Morgan
    Form: 70-117

    Jockey's silks for Twig, runner in the 2026 Grand National
    This former point-to-pointer gave his young jockey – whose mother owns the horse – a memorable first Grand National ride last year when jumping round and finishing tenth. The experience did the partnership no harm, for they won a chase at Sandown in November and then landed Aintree’s Becher Chase over the National fences in December. The National is a notch above, and at the age of 11 it is hard to see him winning.

    Grand National reserve runners

    35. Pied Piper

    8yo chestnut gelding by New Approach
    Weight: 10st 3lb
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott
    Owners: Mrs M Roden & Mrs R Nolan
    Jockey: TBC
    Form: 2569FF

    Pied Piper's colours for the 2026 Grand National
    Bred by The late Queen, this horse was a capable Flat racer who became a high-class novice hurdler and reached the places in three visits to the Cheltenham Festival. When, two years ago, his owners at that time had a clear-out sale he changed hands for €570,000 and soon won three novice chases, but it’s been lean pickings since, and falls in his two most recent races are worrying. Seems unlikely to call the tune.

    R36. Imperial Saint

    8yo bay gelding by Saint Des Saints
    Weight: 10st 2lb
    Trainers: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
    Owner: Richard Johnson Racing Imperial Saint
    Jockey: Callum Pritchard
    Form: 2-5618

    Imperial Saint's colours for the 2026 Grand National
    If Imperial Saint runs he will carry the colours of a group of owners set up by former outstanding jump jockey and four-time champion Dicky Johnson. He bought the horse for £40,000 as a five-year-old and has been rewarded with six wins and five places. Smart victory at Haydock in January, has finished all his 19 races, but well behind Johnnywho at Cheltenham last month.

    37. Amirite

    10yo bay gelding by Sholokhov
    Weight: 10st 2lb
    Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
    Owner: Patrick Hale
    Jockey: TBC
    Form: 4-P140P

    Jockey's colours for Amirite, runner in the 2026 Grand National
    A game win at Kilbeggan in July was followed by a sound effort when fourth in the famous Galway Plate, but Amirite was subsequently well behind in a cross-country race and then pulled up over hurdles last month. He was fourth in last year’s Topham Chase over the National fences and he performs well without winning, and I believe I’m right in concluding it might be the same if he gets a run on Saturday.

    38. Ain’t That A Shame

    12yo bay gelding by Jeremy
    Weight: 10st 2lb
    Trainer: Tom Ellis
    Owner: Eventmasters Racing
    Jockey: Jack Andrews
    Form: 9P16/F

    Jockey's colours for Aint That A Shame in the 2026 Grand National
    Provided his then owner/rider David Maxwell with a memorable Grand National experience with sixth in the 2024 race won by I Am Maximus. When Maxwell retired and dispersed his horses at auction last year this one was bought for £40,000 and joined Tom Ellis. Just one run since when falling at Kelso’s final fence in February. Given his age and light preparation he seems up against it if getting a run.

    39. Deep Cave

    8yo bright bay gelding by Court Cave
    Weight: 9st 13lb
    Trainer: Christian Williams
    Owner: Sue Howell
    Jockey: TBC
    Form: 1-1150

    40. Buddy One

    9yo bay gelding by Sans Frontieres
    Weight: 9st 12lb
    Trainer: Paul John Gilligan
    Owner: E Lynch & T C Quinn & John J McGrath
    Jockey: TBC
    Form: -66P40

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