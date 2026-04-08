The Grand National runners and riders for 2026 are looking ahead to what is billed as the world’s greatest steeplechase. The £1m Randox Grand National takes place every April at Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside.
The historic race was first run in 1839, when the aptly named Lottery was crowned the first-ever Grand National winner and legendary horses, trainers and jockeys have been making sporting history in the 4m 2f contest ever since.
Grand National 2026 runners form guide
Below are all the Grand National runners and riders lining up for Aintree’s world-famous race, following the official declarations on Wednesday 8 April 2026. Download our Grand National sweepstake kit if you want to get involved ahead of the big race.
1. I Am Maximus
10yo bay gelding by Authorized
Weight: 11st 12lb
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Owner: JP McManus
Jockey: Paul Townend
Form: 82-925
Trained in Co Carlow by Willie Mullins who 12 months ago saddled the first three in the National, with this horse splitting stablemates Nick Rockett and Grangeclare West. All three try again and are similarly weighted. I Am Maximus won the race in 2024 and his form has barely deteriorated, but now 10 he is not getting quicker. A likely top-six finisher who can add to the £1.1m he has won in prize money.
2. Nick Rockett
9yo bay gelding by Walk In The Park
Weight: 11st 11lb
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Owners: Stewart & Sadie Andrew
Jockey: Tom Bellamy
Form: 4111-3
The winner last year when enjoying a trouble-free lead-up to the race before scoring in some style. Had a few niggly issues this season and has therefore run just once, but it was a pleasing effort when third at Down Royal behind Gerri Colombe, who is also in Saturday’s line-up. Still only nine and probably at or near his peak, but back-to-back winners of this race are rare, and he carries 3lb more this time.
3. Banbridge
10yo chestnut gelding by Doyen
Weight: 11st 11lb
Trainer: Joseph O’Brien
Owner: Ronnie Bartlett
Jockey: JJ Slevin
Form: 7-4423
Presents those who fancy a flutter with a conundrum, because he is high class, but does he have the stamina for a Grand National? His dam’s half-brother tried and failed, but if Banbridge gets into a rhythm on his first attempt over these fences he should run well. Recent form includes being beaten by the length of a flared nostril in Boxing Day’s King George VI Chase before another good effort at the Cheltenham Festival.
4. Grangeclare West
10yo bay gelding by Presenting
Weight: 11st 10lb
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud
Jockey: Patrick Mullins
Form: 5-8481
“A brilliant jumper” according to top jockey Paul Townend, and ran a scorcher when third in this race last year. Four further defeats followed, but in February he won Fairyhouse’s Bobbyjo Chase, a noted Grand National trial and in which he defeated no fewer than seven horses who are set to reoppose him at Aintree. Has 2lb more on his back than last year, but with luck in running he should be thereabouts again.
5. Gerri Colombe
10yo bay gelding by Saddler Maker
Weight: 11st 10lb
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Owner: Robcour
Jockey: Jack Kennedy
Form: 3-P321
A class act, as proven by his second place in last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup and then a Grade One victory at Aintree the following month. Finished a good second to Grangeclare West in February’s Bobbyjo Chase and then beat three rivals when winning at Down Royal (Nick Rockett third). Stamina for this race an unknown, but has won or been placed in 17 of his 18 races and has never fallen.
6. Haiti Couleurs
9yo bay gelding by Dragon Dancer
Weight: 11st 10lb
Trainer: Rebecca Curtis
Owner: Conyers, McDermott & Prowting
Jockey: Sean Bowen
Form: -1P11P
Trained on Pembrokeshire’s coast this horse will have broken some hearts when pulling up in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup. “As flat as a pancake” was jockey Sean Bowen’s verdict on that run, but with a CV that includes wins in the Welsh and Irish Grand Nationals he cannot be ignored. Soft ground would help and his trainer is pretty cute at targeting big races.
7. Spillane’s Tower
8yo bay gelding by Walk In The Park
Weight: 11st 8lb
Trainer: Jimmy Mangan
Owner: JP McManus
Jockey: Simon Torrens
Form: 5-2931
Trained by the youthful Jimmy Mangan, 70, who is based in Co Cork and who 23 years ago saddled Monty’s Pass to win the National under Barry Geraghty. In this horse he has another grand candidate who is the right age, has never fallen and showed his wellbeing with a Cheltenham victory in January (L’Homme Presse second). Soft ground would help Spillane Tower’s cause – was withdrawn from the Gold Cup due to drying ground.
8. Firefox
8yo bay gelding by Walk In The Park
Weight: 11st 4lb
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Owner: Bective Stud
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
Form: 2-1246
One of five likely runners in the race by stallion Walk In The Park, and while unlikely to find his Grand National attempt reflects his sire’s name he could give a good account. Outclassed in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup (just beaten for fifth by L’Homme Presse), but in 20 races has never fallen and often performs with credit against talented rivals. Stamina could be an issue and hard to envisage him out-foxing these rivals.
9. Monty’s Star
9yo bay gelding by Walk In The Park
Weight: 11st 3lb
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Owner: Barry Maloney
Jockey: Darragh O’Keeffe
Form: 4-3056
Likeable type who pays his way by reaching the frame in races, although he has not won for nearly two and a half years. Well beaten in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup won by Panic Attack in November and outclassed in two Grade One races since, but should be competitive in this handicap, particularly if the ground turns soft. His astute trainer saddled the first and second in this race in 2021.
10. Spanish Harlem
8yo chestnut gelding by Spanish Moon
Weight: 11st 3lb
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Owner: Dr S Fitzgerald
Jockey: Brian Hayes
Form: -11PUP
An interesting contender from a yard chock-full of talent, although two of his three most recent runs have been disappointing. However, in the middle of two pulled-up efforts he looked set to land January’s Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park, only to unseat his young jockey at the final fence when in front. Rewind to September and he won the Kerry National (Three Card Brag second), just reward for some solid performances.
11. Lecky Watson
8yo chestnut gelding
by Valirann
Weight: 11st 2lb
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Owner: Slaneyville Syndicate
Jockey: Sean O’Keefe
Form: -F77P8
One of nine possible arrows for trainer Willie Mullins to fire at the National, but on recent form this one is unlikely to hit the bullseye. You would not have said that at the end of last season when he surfed a wave of success that included victory at the Cheltenham Festival, but since then results have been poor. Heavy winter ground may have been against him, and a drier surface could help.
12. Champ Kiely
10yo bay gelding by Ocovango
Weight: 11st 1lb
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Owner: Margaret Masterson
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Form: 12S57
It’s hard to envisage this one becoming champ on Saturday given doubts over his stamina plus heavy defeats in his two most recent races, albeit he was facing some of the cream of Ireland’s talent. Attempts at races over three miles have been inconclusive (slipped up in one race and then outgunned in Irish Gold Cup) and his best run this season was over two miles. The National is more than twice that distance.
13. Iroko
8yo bay gelding by Cokoriko
Weight: 11st 1lb
Trainers: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Owner: JP McManus
Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr
Form: 24-210
This AQPS-bred (not pure thoroughbred) gelding was fourth last year, finishing well from off the pace and suggesting he should be better equipped this time. Two fine runs before Christmas showed his wellbeing, and while well beaten at Cheltenham recently he subsequently produced a mucky tracheal wash (in short he was below par). If it’s cleared up he heads to Aintree with a fine chance.
14. Favori De Champdou
11yo bay gelding by Saddler Maker
Weight: 11st 1lb
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
Jockey: Danny Gilligan
Form: 05F112
Taking the Tiger Roll route to the National, this horse has been running in cross-country races this season and has proved his talent. In-between three races around Cheltenham’s obstacle course (runner-up at the Festival) he beat 27 rivals in a handicap chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, so he jumps well and can cope with hurly-burly. On recent trends his age is against him (four 11-year-old winners this century), but he’s not dismissed.
15. Three Card Brag
9yo bay gelding by Jet Away
Weight: 11st
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Owners: McNeill Family, Patrick & Scott Bryceland
Jockey: Jordan Gainford
Form: -82127
Ran close to the pace for a long way in last year’s National, although stamina began evaporating before the home turn and he finished 11th. Excellent efforts in shorter races since means he now carries another 9lb on his back. A win at Cheltenham in October was followed by second place in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup behind Panic Attack but he needs a hand of aces on Saturday.
16. Oscars Brother
8yo bay gelding by Malinas
Weight: 10st 13lb
Trainer: Connor King
Owner: JP McManus
Jockey: Daniel King
Form: 221114
In terms of horsepower this runner represents a huge owner and a tiny trainer, for former apprentice jockey Connor King has just two racehorses in his Tipperary yard. This one was bought by JP McManus in November following a win at Punchestown and he soon added another victory at Navan. Recent fourth at Cheltenham Festival was a top effort when he might have preferred softer ground. Still a novice, but classy and progressive.
17. Mr Vango
10yo bay gelding by Ocovango
Weight: 10st 12lb
Trainer: Sara Bradstock
Owner: Cracker & Smodge Partnership
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Form: 11-2PP
A triple “National” winner, albeit the Devon, London and Midlands versions do not carry the kudos or prize money associated with the Aintree edition. But this big horse has lots of stamina and the ability to handle mud – if the ground dries out he may be withdrawn. Excellent second over Aintree’s National fences in December’s Becher Chase, but two curiously poor runs since temper enthusiasm.
18. High Class Hero
9yo chestnut gelding by Sulamani
Weight: 10st 11lb
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Owners: Sullivan Group, P Crowley & Neill Hughes
Jockey: James Bowen
Form: 23-2PP
Third in last season’s Gold Cup at Sandown, his debut in a handicap chase, implied this horse could run a big race in a Grand National. That looked no less likely when second at Punchestown in November, but two lacklustre performances since raise questions. Trained by a genius with a transformative touch, but this horse will need that to become an Aintree hero.
19. Stellar Story
9yo bay gelding by Shantou
Weight: 10st 11lb
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
Jockey: Robert Dunne
Form: 2-3383
Created his own story when beating Harry Redknapp’s The Jukebox Man to land the Cheltenham Festival Albert Bartlett Hurdle two years ago, and has since become a consistent performer. Just one win but often in the money. Ran a fine National trial when third to Grangeclare West in February’s Bobbyjo Chase. Now weighted to reverse the placings with the winner and looks a sound each-way bet here.
20. Beauport
10yo bay gelding by Califet
Weight: 10st 11lb
Trainer: Willy & Nigel Twiston-Davies
Owners: Bryan & Philippa Burrough
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Form: 20-4P4
Ran well for a long way last year, albeit a little keen, before running out of puff in the home straight and finishing 12th, more than 60 lengths behind the winner. Had won a race of similar length at Uttoxeter a year earlier, so we know he has the stamina. Now carries 3lb less, and if more relaxed on his second National attempt he could be closer at the finish.
21. Captain Cody
8yo bay gelding by Arctic Cosmos
Weight: 10st 10lb
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Owners: Vincent Caldwell, Angela Shamoon & A Shamoon Ibgi
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
Form: 1-37F5
An interesting contender: the right age, a handy weight and from the number one stable. Won last season’s Scottish National and has thrown some good shapes this year. Well beaten when fifth in the Bobbyjo Chase behind four horses who he’ll face again on Saturday, but wasn’t given a hard race once his chance had gone and a final fence error made the defeat heavier.
22. Jagwar
7yo bay gelding by Karaktar
Weight: 10st 10lb
Trainers: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero
Owner: JP McManus
Jockey: Mark Walsh
Form: 11-322
This big young horse might start favourite, for he has developed a Grand National profile with a series of good races. Yet to try a marathon, but stepped up to three miles at Cheltenham last month and ran a cracking race when second of 22 runners. Had won a shorter race at the meeting last year. Favourable weight on his back, locally trained, and if coping with the unique fences should give a good account.
23. Perceval Legallois
9yo bay gelding by Ballingarry
Weight: 10st 9lb
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Owner: JP McManus
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Form: 11F-P4
After two good victories this horse arrived at Aintree 12 months’ ago with a right chance… only to fall at the ninth. He has run below par twice since then, pulling up in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup (which was won by Panic Attack) and was subsequently a well-beaten fourth at Tramore in January. His canny trainer could have him back on track, but he started 10/1 for last year’s race and will be a much bigger price this time.
24. Gorgeous Tom
8yo bay gelding by Champs Elysees
Weight: 10st 9lb
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Owner: Envirogreen Housing Services
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
Form: 4-4245
Should be a popular selection with Toms, and looks promising. This horse ran a very good, if not gorgeous, race when fourth to Panic Attack in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup when conceding 15lb to the mare – he now has to carry just 4lb more. Warmed up for Saturday when finishing fifth of 16 at Leopardstown last month, and while his stamina is unknown his dam was a half-sister to National runner-up Cappa Bleu.
25. The Real Whacker
10yo bay gelding by Mahler
Weight: 10st 9lb
Trainer: Pat Neville
Owners: Neville, Mann, Duffus, Dennis-Price
Jockey: Gavin Sheehan
Form: 54-256
This former Cheltenham Festival winner (in a Grade One race) has been mixing it with the best for some time, and was fourth to subsequent Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior over Aintree’s Mildmay Course a year ago. This season has been geared around the National, so a mix of hurdle and chase starts. Nicely weighted on his best form, has a touch of class and could out-run what are likely to be big odds.
26. Quai De Bourbon
7yo bay gelding by Ivanhowe
Weight: 10st 9lb
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
Jockey: Donagh Meyler
Form: B3-PP3
Twelve months ago was out of luck at Cheltenham (unseated rider) and Aintree (brought down) in Grade One novice chases, but then ran a big race when third (beaten nearly 10 lengths) to Haiti Couleurs in the Irish National. Conceded 7lb to the winner on that occasion, but now receives 15lb so weighted to reverse the placings. The National defies the laws of racing and handicapping, but this horse is not ruled out completely.
27. Answer To Kayf
10yo bay gelding by Kayf Tara
Weight: 10st 8lb
Trainer: Terence O’Brien
Owner: Denis O’Connor
Jockey: John Shinnick
Form: 0-6144
Comes from a relatively small yard in Cork, but ran a big race when fourth to Grangeclare West in February’s Bobbyjo Chase, a classic trial for Aintree. Now receiving 16lb from the winner and weighted to get very close if not beat him, assuming he handles quicker ground and the National fences. Has completed all his 17 races to date, and for some he could be the answer to Aintree’s annual April puzzle.
28. Jordans
7yo black gelding by Coastal Path
Weight: 10st 8lb
Trainer: Joseph O’Brien
Owner: Cheeky Pups Syndicate
Jockey: Ben Jones
Form: 2-85P0
Is there nothing Kilkenny-based Joseph O’Brien can’t do? Dual Derby-winning and champion jockey before turning to training and saddling 1,000 winners in six seasons, he has landed big races worldwide, including two Melbourne Cups. Now the greatest test of his skills, the Grand National. His representative on Saturday not an obvious winner and stamina yet to be proved, but only seven and has bits of form which suggest he is not without hope.
29. Final Orders
10yo bay gelding by Camelot
Weight: 10st 5lb
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Owner: C M D Syndicate
Jockey: Conor Stone-Walsh
Form: P63151
This horse has become a talented obstacle-course performer this season, running a fine race when third over Punchestown’s banks course in November and then gaining two wins from three runs around Cheltenham’s cross-country course. Showed his current wellbeing when convincing winner at last month’s Festival, has fallen just once in 51 jumps races and not short of stamina. His backers will be staying for final orders at the bar if he wins on Saturday.
30. Marble Sands
10yo grey gelding by Martaline
Weight: 10st 5lb
Trainers: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson
Owners: D & J Adams & G McPherson
Jockey: Kielan Woods
Form: 250-12
Few horses have run on the Flat at Goodwood and tackled the Grand National in the same season. This horse is set to do that after finishing second in a novelty jump jockeys’ race at the Sussex course in October. He jumped round the National fences when unplaced in the Topham Chase, scored at Cheltenham in November and ran a fine race at Wetherby.
31. Panic Attack
10yo bay mare by Canford Cliffs
Weight: 10st 5lb
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Owner: Bryan Drew
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Form: 2-1113
This could be the horse to button up Dan Skelton’s bid to land the trainer’s championship for the first time. While many mares of her age are several babies down and being lined up for their next stallion, she is proving a very progressive chaser with convincing November wins at Cheltenham and Newbury in prestigious races. Good third at last month’s Festival, light weight on her back, might give the bookies a panic attack.
32. Top Of The Bill
10yo bay gelding by Fame And Glory
Weight: 10st 5lb
Trainers: Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies
Owner: Charles Walker
Jockey: Toby McCain-Mitchell
Form: P1-192
Won the West Wales National at Ffos Las just over a year ago, and has progressed again this season, topping the bill in a handicap chase at Haydock in November and running a particularly good race at that track three months later. Comes from a yard that has sent out two National winners and the jockey has a fine Aintree heritage – his grandfather, Ginger McCain, trained the legendary Red Rum.
33. Johnnywho
9yo brown gelding by Califet
Weight: 10st 4lb
Trainers: Jonjo & A J O’Neill
Owner: JP McManus
Jockey: Richie McLernon
Form: 5-5351
Won a chase at Carlisle in October 2024, then over 18 months he put together a string of placed efforts – often meeting talented rivals – without winning. All that changed in grand style when, after an operation to improve his wind (breathing), he beat Jagwar no less at last month’s Cheltenham Festival. We will all know who Johnny is if winning the National, and it would cap a long and dedicated career for his 39-year-old jockey.
34. Twig
11yo bay gelding by Sulamani
Weight: 10st 4lb
Trainer: Ben Pauling
Owner: Georgia Morgan
Jockey: Beau Morgan
Form: 70-117
This former point-to-pointer gave his young jockey – whose mother owns the horse – a memorable first Grand National ride last year when jumping round and finishing tenth. The experience did the partnership no harm, for they won a chase at Sandown in November and then landed Aintree’s Becher Chase over the National fences in December. The National is a notch above, and at the age of 11 it is hard to see him winning.
Grand National reserve runners
35. Pied Piper
8yo chestnut gelding by New Approach
Weight: 10st 3lb
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Owners: Mrs M Roden & Mrs R Nolan
Jockey: TBC
Form: 2569FF
Bred by The late Queen, this horse was a capable Flat racer who became a high-class novice hurdler and reached the places in three visits to the Cheltenham Festival. When, two years ago, his owners at that time had a clear-out sale he changed hands for €570,000 and soon won three novice chases, but it’s been lean pickings since, and falls in his two most recent races are worrying. Seems unlikely to call the tune.
R36. Imperial Saint
8yo bay gelding by Saint Des Saints
Weight: 10st 2lb
Trainers: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White
Owner: Richard Johnson Racing Imperial Saint
Jockey: Callum Pritchard
Form: 2-5618
If Imperial Saint runs he will carry the colours of a group of owners set up by former outstanding jump jockey and four-time champion Dicky Johnson. He bought the horse for £40,000 as a five-year-old and has been rewarded with six wins and five places. Smart victory at Haydock in January, has finished all his 19 races, but well behind Johnnywho at Cheltenham last month.
37. Amirite
10yo bay gelding by Sholokhov
Weight: 10st 2lb
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Owner: Patrick Hale
Jockey: TBC
Form: 4-P140P
A game win at Kilbeggan in July was followed by a sound effort when fourth in the famous Galway Plate, but Amirite was subsequently well behind in a cross-country race and then pulled up over hurdles last month. He was fourth in last year’s Topham Chase over the National fences and he performs well without winning, and I believe I’m right in concluding it might be the same if he gets a run on Saturday.
38. Ain’t That A Shame
12yo bay gelding by Jeremy
Weight: 10st 2lb
Trainer: Tom Ellis
Owner: Eventmasters Racing
Jockey: Jack Andrews
Form: 9P16/F
Provided his then owner/rider David Maxwell with a memorable Grand National experience with sixth in the 2024 race won by I Am Maximus. When Maxwell retired and dispersed his horses at auction last year this one was bought for £40,000 and joined Tom Ellis. Just one run since when falling at Kelso’s final fence in February. Given his age and light preparation he seems up against it if getting a run.
39. Deep Cave
8yo bright bay gelding by Court Cave
Weight: 9st 13lb
Trainer: Christian Williams
Owner: Sue Howell
Jockey: TBC
Form: 1-1150
40. Buddy One
9yo bay gelding by Sans Frontieres
Weight: 9st 12lb
Trainer: Paul John Gilligan
Owner: E Lynch & T C Quinn & John J McGrath
Jockey: TBC
Form: -66P40
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