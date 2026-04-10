



The world famous Randox Grand National at Aintree racecourse is one of the biggest betting events in the sporting calendar so if you’re looking for some Grand National tips, you’ve come to the right place.

The Aintree showpiece draws out plenty of once-a-year gamblers as well as armchair spectators and racing fans. But with a mammoth field of 34 horses and jockeys to choose from in the Grand National this year, where do you start?

To help you decide who might be returning to the winner’s enclosure after the 4pm race on Saturday 11 April, we’ve asked some racing experts to share their Grand National tips.

Read on for all their insight. Good luck!

Grand National tips

Jagwar

Trainers: Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero | Jockey: Mark Walsh

Jagwar is my pick as H&H racing editor. One of seven potential runners in the Grand National for prolific owner JP McManus, whose horses run in the famous green and gold silks, and Jagwar is seemingly the pick of Gold Cup-winning jockey Mark Walsh. The pair finished an eye-catching second in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival over 3m 1f, an excellent prep run for the 4m 2½f Grand National, and the big-striding seven-year-old should be better suited by the Aintree track.

For longer-priced each-way bets, I’m picking Oscars Brother (trainer Connor King, jockey Daniel King), who I’m hoping could be a bit of a dark horse, and Spanish Harlem, who will be ridden by Brian Hayes for the all-conquering Willie Mullins stable. His jumping can be very hit and miss – not ideal for the Grand National admittedly – but he ran a cracker in the Thyestes before unseating at the last.

ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell agrees with Jagwar as his Grand National selection, adding: “He’s got a great weight, ran a super race at Cheltenham and could really thrive over the National trip. He’s got a cracking chance for owner JP McManus.”

Panic Attack

Trainer: Dan Skelton | Jockey: Harry Skelton

Grand National-winning trainer and H&H columnist Kim Bailey says: “I was taught by the great Aintree specialist Fred Rimell, who won this great race four times. He always said the best profile for a Grand National horse was one that had the speed of a two-and-a-half-miler and the stamina of a three-miler. Panic Attack has that profile. What a way for Dan Skelton to round off his season.”

Nick Skelton, father of Panic Attack’s trainer Dan and jockey Harry, agrees with Kim and he will be cheering them on in this year’s Grand National: “A mare hasn’t won the Grand National since Nickel Coin in 1951 but Panic Attack has a low weight, she travels well, she jumps well and she’s quick enough in the beginning to lie up with them, I’d think. Let’s hope she’s there at the end if she’s good enough.”

Grangeclare West

Trainer: Willie Mullins | Jockey: Patrick Mullins

ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin looks to last year’s winning trainer and jockey combination for his Aintree pick: “Grangeclare West was third in the Grand National last year but was unlucky not to finish closer after a mistake at the last. He had the perfect prep when winning the Bobbyjo Chase in February in impressive fashion.”

Iroko

Trainers: Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero | Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr

Racing journalist and H&H’s form guide expert Carl Evans picks out the fourth-placed horse from last year’s race as one of his Grand National tips: “He was finishing well from off the pace, suggesting he should be better equipped for the challenge this time. Two fine runs before Christmas showed his wellbeing, and while well beaten at Cheltenham recently he subsequently produced a mucky tracheal wash (in short he was below par). If that is cleared up he heads to Aintree with a fine chance.

“For each-way bits I’m picking Stellar Story (trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Robbie Dunne) and Lecky Watson (Willie Mullins and Sean O’Keeffe).”

Professional golfer Lee Westwood, co-captain at Majesticks Golf Club, loves watching and betting on races and owns racehorses himself. He famously won a £48,000 jackpot payout at the Cheltenham Festival after successfully predicting six of the day’s seven winners. As well as Iroko, the golf star picks out Panic Attack, Haiti Couleurs, Captain Cody and Banbridge. “Those are my five Grand National tips,” he says.

I Am Maximus

Trainer: Willie Mullins| Jockey: Paul Townend

If you’re watching the Aintree racing on TV, you’ll be enjoying Richard Hoiles’ expert commentary on ITV Racing. Here is his tip for the 2026 Grand National: “I Am Maximus was the winner two years ago and runner up last year, he has form in Grade One company and is the class act.”

Monty’s Star

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead | Jockey: Darragh O’Keeffe

Racing journalist Tom Peacock says: “Monty’s Star was fourth in last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup and stays very well, heading here a fresh horse. Has the touch of class from Grade One races that is needed nowadays and seems a little under the radar.”

Johnnywho

Trainers: Jonjo & AJ O’Neill | Jockey: Richie McLernon

H&H’s Grand National reporter Lucy Elder says: “I like the way Johnnywho won the Ultima on his last start at Cheltenham – the same race that Corach Rambler landed in 2022 and on his way to Grand National victory in 2023. He had a nice spin over the Grand National fences in the Grand Sefton back in November, is carrying a favourable weight (10st 4lb) and would be my choice for an each way bet.”

So that’s your Grand National tips in a nutshell. Enjoy the race wherever you may be watching it! You can relive all the action from the three-day Randox Grand National Festival and enjoy added insight, interviews and exclusive comment in H&H’s bumper magazine report, in the shops Thursday 16 April.

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