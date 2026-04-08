



Get your friends, family or colleagues involved in the excitement weekend with our Grand National sweepstake kit.

The 2026 Randox Grand National will take place at Aintree Racecourse at 4pm this Saturday (11 April 2026), and running a sweepstake is a great way to get everyone involved in the build up.

Download Horse & Hound’s free Grand National Sweepstake kit (PDF)

How to use the Grand National sweepstake kit

1. Round up your participants. Ideally you want 34 people – so that you get one horse each – but it’s possible to make smaller numbers work if participants are willing to take more than one horse.

2. Decide how much it will cost to enter your sweepstake. If, for example, you charge each participants £2 per horse, your prize pot will be £68 in total, which you could then spilt as £40 to the winner, £15 to the person in second and £8 to the person in third, and £5 to the owner of the last horse to finish, which keeps more people involved right until the end. You can split it however you like, but make sure you agree how the winnings will be split before you invite people to take part to avoid any confusion later.

3. Print the PDF download. Cut out the runners and put numbers 1–34 into a hat for participants to randomly select from. Once they’ve picked, write their name at the top of the print out so that you can keep track of who has picked which horse.

4. If a horse withdraws after you’ve done your selections, you can swap them directly with their replacement from the reserves (numbers R35–40). You can check current runners and withdrawals on our list of Grand National runners, which also includes a form guide so your participants can learn more about their horse’s chances.

5. Make sure you’ve sold all your horses – if you have any left, see if anyone is keen to enter a second or third time. Do not offer them a discounted rate as this will affect your prize pot.

Enjoy and good luck!

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