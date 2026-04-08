Young rider takes over five-star horse: ‘He knows everything and really wants to please’





Young Irish rider Molly O’Connor has taken over the ride on five-star horse Barrichello.

The 18-year-old took on the British-bred Balou Du Rouet gelding, who has been ridden by a host of top riders including Caroline March, William Fox-Pitt, Alex Bragg, Cathal Daniels and Joseph Murphy, about three weeks ago.

“I have had this amazing owner, Sarah Hughes, for the past three years,” Molly told H&H, explaining that Sarah’s 21-year-old former four-star horse Alcatraz, who was with her for two years from the end of her final pony year in 2023, has moved on to 16-year-old British rider Isadora Turner.

“She has now kindly given me a six-year-old, Lisbrogan Sarco, and Barrichello to ride.”

Barrichello, now 17, ran at Badminton Horse Trials in 2022 with Cathal and completed Pau Horse Trials 2023 with Joseph. At the end of last season, he won a CCI4*-S at Lisgarvan with Cathal.

“The idea is to give me another experienced horse to run alongside my own three-star horse Stillbrook Aoife and hopefully he will take me round my first four-star towards the end of the year,” said Molly.

“He is so cool and easy to get along with and wants to try his best. He knows everything and is teaching me where I need to put my legs and what cues to give him. He’s a sweetheart in the stable as well.”

The new partnership of Molly O’Connor and Barrichello had their first run together in the open novice at Thoresby last week, finishing 13th. They scored 34.5 in the dressage, had one showjump down and 2.4 time-faults across country.

“I had only jumped him a handful of times and he put up with my long distances and was just class. He wants to work and do right and really wants to please. I am just figuring out the buttons and what I need to do, so I’m sure next time we will come out better and stronger,” said Molly.

The pair will contest the intermediate novice at Breckenbrough (8-9 April) and then the aim is to step up to intermediate.

Molly has been based at Nicola Wilson’s Yorkshire yard for just over a month and plans to stay there until the middle or end of May before returning to her family home in Co Down.

“It’s an unreal experience and opportunity she has given me. I am loving every second it and don’t want to come home,” she said.

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