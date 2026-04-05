



Members of the eventing community have paid tribute to the “true legend” that is Mary King as she retires from the sport aged 64.

H&H reported this week that the six-time Olympian and five-star winner was hanging up her boots having started her 46th season in the sport.

Jeanette Brakewell, who rode with Mary on multiple teams including at the 2004 Olympics, told H&H Mary was “fiercely competitive” as a rider, and a “very kind, considerate person”.

“But you’d never want to play tennis with her because she’d just thrash you!” she said.

Jeanette paid tribute to the “phenomenal” drive and stamina Mary has shown throughout her career, including her successes over the past few years.

“Fair play to her, to say ‘I’ve made my decision. Ultimately, quit while you’re ahead, which is what she’s done. She’s not waited for a bad day to make the decision for her, it’s been under her control, and good for her.

“I would class her as a true legend. She’s been so dedicated to the sport, in every way. She just loves it.”

William Fox-Pitt, who was a fixture of the British team with Mary on numerous occasions including all three Olympic team medals, paid tribute to her contribution.

“Through my career, Mary has been a mainstay of the British team – she’s always been there and she’s such a consistent person,” he told H&H.

“Of course she’s had her ups and downs but she’s so upbeat and positive and you could always rely on Mary to be told there’s no problem. She would definitely see every opportunity as a real chance to do something and there would be no reason why not.

“You’d never walk a course with her and she’d say she didn’t like 16b or was worried about the turn from 19 to 20. There are people I don’t walk a course with and people I’d love to walk a course with and she’s in the latter group – with Mary, you are absolutely finishing clear inside the time.

“She’s always been there through ups and downs – she’s the first person to put an arm round you and pick you up if it’s gone wrong or say ‘Good job’ when it goes right.”

The absolute benchmark

British Eventing CEO Rosie Williams said Mary had been “the absolute benchmark for our sport for decades”.

“Not just in terms of results, which speak for themselves, but in the way she’s gone about it,” she told H&H. “Six Olympic Games, medals at every level, Badminton wins… that’s extraordinary, but it’s her consistency, her horsemanship and her humility that have really defined her.

“What I love most is that she’s evolved with the sport – still out there this year, finishing second and clearly enjoying it. She’s given so much to eventing and the sport owes her a huge amount. I know she will continue to have a huge involvement and influence.”

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