



Gemma Stevens won the Lycetts Grantham Cup at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby on Saturday (4 April) – but admitted to having a “giant meltdown” after cross-country problems on her first three rides.

“I was like, ‘I obviously can’t ride, I’m useless’ – there were massive tears, the whole works,” said Gemma, who paid tribute to husband Gary, best friend Emma Gage and pupil and owner Pru Dawes, as well as fellow competitor Simon Grieve, for helping her before she started on winner Cooley Park Muze.

“They gave me a hug and then a massive kick up the a**e. I got on my final horse and put winning out of my mind. I thought, ‘Let’s just ride the horse, not go too quick out of the start box and build the round.’”

Gemma was particularly worried about the Rathbones Garden (13abc) with Cooley Park Muze, where riders had to open up over a brush oxer, then ride a precise curving line to an angled hanging shoulder brush, before moving up again to the final skinny. This proved the most influential fence in the two CCI4*-S sections, causing 11 problems.

“Cooley Park Muze came to me as a green seven-year-old, having been eliminated in two 90cm classes,” she said. “He wasn’t naughty, he just didn’t understand why he should jump at such angles.

“I’ve spent ages in the arena building his confidence and making him believe he can jump between the flags.”

Having cleared the Rathbones Garden, Gemma checked her watch and realised she wasn’t far behind the time.

“For a big-striding horse, he’s so easy to manoeuvre and we’d picked up an amazing rhythm. After that question, I landed and thought, ‘Come on,’ and he went off like a rocket,” said Gemma, who finished just two seconds over the time, having been fourth after dressage on 29.9.

The 10-year-old Cooley Park Muze was second in the young horse class at Blenheim Horse Trials last year. Gemma paid tribute to owners The Rex Syndicate, for keeping this “exceptional” horse with her as he has been sought after by potential buyers.

“Years ago, I was sixth in the Grantham Cup with Chico Bella P and I thought how cool it would be to one day win – but that felt really far-fetched. I’ve treasured that rosette and now I have the winning one,” concluded Gemma Stevens after her Thoresby victory.

Read the full report from Thoresby in Horse & Hound magazine this Thursday (issue dated 9 April).

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