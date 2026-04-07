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Watch the FEI World Cup Finals of Dressage and Jumping this week and catch the world’s best at the most prestigious annual international series for the two sports.

This year the FEI World Cup Dressage and FEI World Cup Jumping Finals are being held in Fort Worth, Texas. In the dressage, we’ll have eyes on the sole British finalist Becky Moody. And in the jumping, this year has the potential to be the first time a rider wins the title for a fourth time, with Swiss rider Steve Guerdat having won previously in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

At a glance

How to watch FEI World Cup Final live stream

Live action will be shown on FEI TV, which is hosted by ClipMyHorse.TV. You can also watch a repeat on demand, which will be really useful with the time difference.

Commentary will be available in English, German, Dutch, French or Norwegian.

FEI World Cup Final schedule

The FEI World Cup Finals are being held in Texas, which works on Central Daylight Time (currently six hours behind British Summer Time).

Dressage

Thursday 9 April: grand prix starts at 7pm CDT (1am BST on Friday, coverage starts at 11:45pm)

Saturday 11 April: freestyle starts at 7pm CDT (1am BST on Friday, coverage starts at 11:45pm)

Showjumping

Thursday 9 April: competition I starts at 1:30pm CDT (7:30pm BST, coverage starts at 6:45pm)

Friday 10 April: competition II starts at 6:20pm CDT (12:10am BST on Saturday, coverage starts at 11:45pm)

Sunday 12 April: competition III starts at 11:30am CDT (5:30pm BST, coverage starts at 4:45pm)

How to watch the FEI World Cup Final from anywhere

If you’re away from home and your normal coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 75% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

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