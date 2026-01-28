



Becky Moody and Jagerbomb delivered another assured performance on the World Cup stage in Amsterdam, finishing third in both the grand prix and the freestyle to confirm their growing consistency among the sport’s elite.

In a strong start to the show, the pair scored 77.24% in the grand prix, returning with their Beatles freestyle to post 85.31% and secure third place in the World Cup qualifier presented by Vriendenloterij.

The result put Becky behind British teammate Lottie Fry, who won with Glamourdale on 89.31%, and Germany’s Isabell Werth, second with Wendy de Fontaine on 87.58%.

“Bomb is such an amazing horse,” Becky said after her test. “You learn something from every horse you ride in your career, and that has helped me to produce Jagerbomb to this level. He makes it easy for me.”

In addition to her podium finish, Becky also claimed the Anrecht-Investment harmony and fairness award, a €10,000 audience-voted prize recognising the most harmonious combination.

Spectators both at home and in the RAI Amsterdam arena voted on ease, harmony and fairness, and Becky topped the poll on 8.729, ahead of Lottie and Glamourdale in second.

Recognising harmony

The initiative is not new – the prize was awarded for the third time at the competition – but it is one the organisers hope will be adopted more widely. As well as offering a way to engage audiences, it aims to recognise harmonious riding beyond what is reflected on the score sheet.

The existing collective mark for “harmony between athlete and horse” within the artistic marks of freestyle tests is still largely influenced by technical execution rather than harmony alone; the marks “more or less depend on the quality of the technical execution” according to the FEI judging manual.

“It’s very special to win this award,” Becky said. “Thanks to the audience who voted for me. For me, it’s all about Jagerbomb – he makes it possible for me to ride like this.

“He has a big heart. He wasn’t suited to the young horse classes, but he had a lot of talent for the grand prix. I’ve had highs and lows with him, of course, but that’s all part of it.”

The result moves Becky up to third in the western European league standings. After Amsterdam, she reaffirmed her intention to target the final in Fort Worth, Texas, although she does not plan to contest any further qualifiers as she looks to keep Jagerbomb fresh for the World Championships in Aachen this summer.

Only a rider’s four best results from the qualifiers count towards their total, and as Becky and Jagerbomb have contested three so far – finishing second in London and Lyon, as well as third here – they remain at a slight disadvantage.

With three legs still to come in Neumünster, Göteborg and ’s-Hertogenbosch, Becky will have to wait to see whether her tally of 54 points is enough to secure a place among the top nine who qualify for the final. Last season, the same total would have been enough only for joint 10th, underlining how tight the race remains.

