Medal-winning star back ‘better than before’ to win after long break for minor injury – and ‘loving it’





Joe Stockdale’s medal-winning superstar Cacharel is back to her best after injury and a long holiday – and feeling better than ever.

Joe and the 15-year-old mare, owned by Joy Cocklin and Joe’s mother Laura Stockdale, won the 1.55m gold tour grand prix in Arezzo, Italy, on 5 April, the first time she had stepped back up to this level for 18 months.

“I think she’s better than before,” Joe told H&H. “Maybe it was having the break but she’s come back like the best she’s been; full on, ears pricked everywhere, she’s loving it. It was really nice.”

Joe and Cacharel were on the British team that won bronze at the 2022 World Championships, earning Britain a place at the Paris Olympics, and were the alternate combination for the Games. They were also on the team for the 2024 Nations Cup Final, after which Joe felt something was slightly amiss.

Vets investigated and found a minor injury.

“We said we’d give her as much time as it took, no pressure to bring her back,” Joe said, adding that the mare jumped a few small classes late last year, and he decided not to take her to the UAE early this year to let her come back in her own time.

“Last week, I wanted her to jump her first big class and properly have a go,” he said. “It was nice the plan worked out.

“I always said she doesn’t owe me anything and if this year she starts to feel she doesn’t want to do it, I won’t pressure her, but it’s so nice to have her back doing what she really enjoys.”

Cacharel looked back to her brilliant best at the weekend, and Joe said he would “have to have my eye on Aachen with her”.

“That’s something I would love to do, and a big goal for me,” he said. “She feels good and up for it; I definitely want to do that with her. We’re taking each step and I don’t think she’s felt this good in the last five years. Play it by ear but at the moment she feels amazing and on track for that.”

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