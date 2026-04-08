Recent withdrawals mean Badminton and Kentucky entry lists start to firm up





The entry lists for the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event (22-26 April) and Mars Badminton Horse Trials (6-10 May) are starting to firm up, as the latest withdrawals come in.

Austin O’Connor has today withdrawn his 2023 Maryland 5 Star winner Colorado Blue from Badminton, so he is firmly expected to board the plane to Kentucky.

Another Irish rider, Joseph Murphy, has withdrawn Belline Fighting Spirit from Kentucky; he remains on the Badminton entry list, so is likely to run at the Gloucestershire event.

Ian Cassells, part of the Irish silver medal-winning team at last year’s Europeans with Millridge Atlantis, is also among the latest Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals, with Master Point. They came 13th there last year on their debut at the event.

Harry Meade has withdrawn Cavalier Crystal from Kentucky, leaving Et Hop Du Matz, Grafennacht and Superstition as his potential rides for that event. It is possible for riders to pilot three horses at Kentucky, although it would be very unusual for an overseas rider to do so and it’s likely Harry’s hand will thin to two mounts before the horses travel to the US.

Harry still has five entries at Badminton; Cavalier Crystal, Et Hop Du Matz, Superstition, Grafennacht and Annaghmore Valoner. He can ride up to three horses at Badminton, so the most probable scenario is that Harry will have two starters at Kentucky and three at his local five-star, Badminton.

David Doel’s top horse Galileo Nieuwmoed remains on the entry list for both Kentucky and Badminton. David’s plan A is to take Galileo to Kentucky, leaving him with Ferro Point and Midnight Rollercoaster at Badminton. The British rider’s three horses are double-entered at Badminton, so he only has two entries between the three horses and does not plan to ride three there.

US rider Boyd Martin has Miks Master C as a possible starter at both Kentucky and Badminton. It seems likely his intention is to take him to Badminton, and Commando 3 and Cooley Nutcracker to Kentucky.

Finally, Hayden Hankey told H&H his ride Fools In Love had colic surgery last Wednesday (1 April) so he is expected to be withdrawn from his planned Badminton debut.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: