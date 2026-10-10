‘He’s my life’: Connemara springs to plaited workers title at HOYS 2026

Star Smokey, a superstar Connemara, has made his young rider’s dreams come true by winning the working hunter pony championship at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show

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Star Smokey and Florence Duncalf gallop round the main arena at HOYS 2026 after winning the working hunter pony championship
Star Smokey and Florence Duncalf
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Star Smokey, a superstar Connemara, has made his young rider’s dreams come true by winning the working hunter pony championship at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

“Colin” won the 143cm division with jockey Florence Duncalf earlier in the day.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter