Harlow White leads Connemara clean-up in HOYS junior mountain and moorland showdown

Harlow White and King Bunowen Castle Ali led a Connemara clean-up in the junior mountain and moorland showdown at Horse of the Year Show 2026

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King Bunowen Castle Ali and Harlow White in their lap of honour at HOYS
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Harlow White and King Bunowen Castle Ali took the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) junior mountain and moorland (M&M) crown in a one-two championship for Connemaras.

Second to the social media star was Lily Richardson riding another Connie, Hazelrock Twist.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter