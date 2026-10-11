Harlow White leads Connemara clean-up in HOYS junior mountain and moorland showdown

Harlow White and King Bunowen Castle Ali took the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) junior mountain and moorland (M&M) crown in a one-two championship for Connemaras.

Second to the social media star was Lily Richardson riding another Connie, Hazelrock Twist.

Panda, as he is known at home and to fans, is owned by 15-year-old Harlow’s mum Chelsea White and took the open Connemara class here last year.

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He will now retire from flat classes, and campaign the workers next year.

Chelsea said: “He is an absolute pony of a lifetime. I just can't describe what he means to us.

“A friend of mine said that it's like poetry in motion, and he is for her.

“She looks so lovely on him, and I'm just the proudest mum ever.”

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Panda is a 10-year-old by Best Shadow Melody and out of Bunowen Castle Ellie. He was originally bought as a mother-daughter share.

“He's the whole family pony,” Chelsea said.

“My little boy rides him as well and everyone that can't ride, our friends, we put them on Panda because he's just so safe. He's totally bombproof.”

At home, she said, the gelding loves jumping, and is competing in a hunter trial next weekend.

“He loves his hacking. He loves going zoomies,” she said.

“He just loves just having fun and going down the beach. He is a true Connie.”

A “mega pony” reserve to Harlow White at HOYS

Lily Richardson was reserve on the 10-year-old mare, known as Emily at home.

She is usually ridden by Sue Deacon, and owned by Clare Flynn in Ireland.

Sue said: “It’s the first time Lily has ridden her here.

“She’s a mega pony. Her owners have flown over, her breeders have flown over – everyone’s come to see her.”

Sue won the open Connemaras with Emily at Royal International Horse Show this year.

She added: “She’s a little bit sensitive.

“She doesn't really like being inside as much - she likes big rings.”

Also in the championship was Heniarth Stand Up and Posy Lindsay.

Affectionately known as Stan, the Welsh section B won the junior small breed class.

Second to him was Tromps Sugar Rush with Lara Rae Jones, who was also second in the open As with Sam Roberts.

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