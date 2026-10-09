‘He jumped foot-perfect’: Welsh King dons 2026 HOYS M&M workers crown

Dycott Welsh King and Ross Keys take the M&M working hunter pony spoils at HOYS

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Dycott Welsh King canters out of the ring as champion at HOYS 2026 with Ross King on board
Dycott Welsh King and Ross Keys enjoy their moment in the HOYS spotlight as champions
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Dycott Welsh King and Ross Keys completed a memorable hat-trick of wins, before going on to take the overall mountain and moorland (M&M) working hunter pony of the year crown at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2026.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” said a clearly emotional Ross of the experience. “I’m speechless. He’s just a dude, isn’t he?”

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.