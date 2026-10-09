‘He jumped foot-perfect’: Welsh King dons 2026 HOYS M&M workers crown

Dycott Welsh King and Ross Keys completed a memorable hat-trick of wins, before going on to take the overall mountain and moorland (M&M) working hunter pony of the year crown at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2026.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” said a clearly emotional Ross of the experience. “I’m speechless. He’s just a dude, isn’t he?”

The Mitcheltroy Welsh Prince 19-year-old Welsh section D won the exceeding 143cm division despite being the oldest in the class, and at 145cm, one of the smallest, too.

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King is jointly owned by Ross and his partner Anna Chaplin and Angela Thomas.

“We all own him. We just… he's part of the furniture – a joint effort,” said Ross before adding, gesturing at King’s condition and turnout, “but this is all Anna, it’s nothing to do with me.”

On his performance earlier in the day, Ross said: “He jumped mega. He took the track on. Literally, I couldn't stop him. He wanted that without a shadow of a doubt.”

Judge John James agreed, describing King as “Special.”

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“At 19 years of age, he certainly could show the younger ones what to do and he jumped foot-perfect, as far as I’m concerned. He was a good representative of his breed and he really went well,” said John.

Ross has ridden King to 10 consecutive qualifications for here and for the Royal International (RIHS). As well as their three wins here, the pair boast a win at Hickstead, a Windsor championship, and countless more wins at county shows the length and breadth of the country.

“He's just a machine. He loves his job,” said Ross. “He's a bit grumpy in the stable, and a bit grumpy for the winter time when he's not doing any work. He lives for this. He's most happy when he's here doing this.”

As well as a glittering career over fences, King has covered, and has progeny on the ground.

“He's actually a granddad. Daichristu Prince, his son, was here with us last year and he’s maturing and coming up through the ranks.”

But King isn’t ready to hand over the mantle just yet.

“We’ll carry on. You know, he loves his job. He comes back stronger and stronger,” said Ross. “He loves the crowd and thrives on atmosphere…If he retires he'll probably just be really grumpy.

“He'll be a grumpy old man like me! So we'll carry on doing him, and he'll tell me when he wants to retire. When he wants to retire, he’ll retire. He owes me nothing. He's my best friend.”

The championship was largely dominated by Welsh ponies, with a representative of the breed taking the top spot in every division of this championship, and two seconds.

M&M working hunter pony of the year reserve champion

Poppy Gresty and Seiont Watcyn at HOYS 2026 (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Poppy Gresty finished reserve having won the 133cm division aboard her mother Jenna Gresty’s Welsh section C, Seiont Watcyn, on the pair’s debut here.

Poppy had been first to jump in her class earlier today and produced a very stylish clear.

“He felt absolutely mega [this morning]. I just wanted to get round with no stops and even if he had every pole down, I’d still be pleased.”

Poppy was supported by family and friends, including her trainer Amy Canavan-Smith, who took this championship in 2025, and from whom the Grestys purchased Watcyn.

Since then, he’s been “very quirky” but with persistence, this pair have built a stunning partnership.

“He’s an absolute dream… my whole world.”

Poppy and Watcyn hit top form to qualify at Moreton in Marsh, the final open fixture of the year. The 122cm and 143cm winners also qualified there.