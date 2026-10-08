Danwood Llewellyn won the Welsh section C of the year title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the second time. He is owned by his breeder Linda Atkinson, who rode him to win his class and stand reserve champion in 2018. This time, however, he was beautifully piloted by Linda’s daughter Hannah Atkinson.

The Yorkshire-based family team almost didn’t make it though.

“We broke down on the M1 on the way here this morning,” said Hannah. “At that point I was really worried we wouldn't make it. Luckily, my dad Ian made an early call to contact recovery. They were great, and had us on the road a few hours later.

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“Shout out to the truck boys; we wouldn’t have made it without them!”

“Lewi” – a 15-year-old by Wyken Rob Roy out of Rivervalley Loulou who was also campaigned by Hannah – has had a stellar career including standing champion at the Royal International, best of breed at London International, and supreme ridden champion at the Royal Welsh.

The Atkinsons almost retired him here last year. Thankfully, his form this spring persuaded them otherwise, and he’s gone on to prove that decision correct time and again.

“He’s ticked off a few things for us this year,” said Linda. “He won the Royal Highland for us after Hannah had had nine seconds there, he was supreme ridden at the Welsh Pony and Cob Society’s 125th Anniversary Show, and now this for Hannah. I think he deserves to retire now.”

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Linda described watching Hannah with Lewi as “nerve-wracking”, adding, “but Hannah always does a good job and he always tries his best.”

Standing second to Hannah and Lewi were a delighted Jane Smith and her own Dafren Rhodri.

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