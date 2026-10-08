‘Shout out to the truck boys’: pony wins HOYS title for the second time after stressful M1 breakdown en route

Danwood Llewellyn and Hannah Atkinson win the Welsh section C crown at HOYS 2026 despite almost not making it to the show

Bethan Simons&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Danwood Llewellyn and Hannah Atkinson canter from the ring the winners of the Welsh section C final at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Danwood Llewellyn won the Welsh section C of the year title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) for the second time. He is owned by his breeder Linda Atkinson, who rode him to win his class and stand reserve champion in 2018. This time, however, he was beautifully piloted by Linda’s daughter Hannah Atkinson.

The Yorkshire-based family team almost didn’t make it though.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.