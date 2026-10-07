Get notified of updates

Wednesday 7 October

Good morning! It’s day one of the 2026 Horse of the Year Show. After such a hot summer, it’s absolutely typical that Day One is a wet one here! There are a lot of waterproof coats and sheets being dug out for the walk down the horse walk…

I will be with you all day updating results as we go, but I will be enlisting the help of a few friends this morning as I will be in the ring for a little bit. Bear with us!

First into the TopSpec Arena this morning at 7:05 are the Shetland and Exmoor ponies. Native fans are in for a busy day as also in the ring are the Dales, Fell, New Forest, Dartmoor, Highland, Connemara, Welsh C and D Pony of the Year.

We’ve also got pure-bred Arabs, a few Search For a Star classes, and the first ever veteran final in the TopSpec too.

Meanwhile over in the Andrews Bowen International Arena, showing fans have time to grab a bite of breakfast, as the ladies side saddle horse final won’t start until 9:20, and it’s followed by the Racehorse to Ridinghorse final.

Then we have the harness horse and pony of the year, and finally, at 1.20pm, the working hunters will perform. The top 10 will be invited back for placing in the evening performance.