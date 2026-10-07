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Horse of the Year Show live results from all the showing classes

Keep up to date with all the live showing results from Horse of the Year Show

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Keep up to date with all the Horse of the Year Show live results across the showing classes at HOYS (7-11 October) with our live news service.

Beginning with the first class in the TopSpec Arena at 7.05am on Wednesday 7 October, and all the way through to the Supreme Products Supreme Horse and Pony of the Year Championships in the Andrews Bowen International Arena on Sunday 11 October, H&H’s showing editor Bethan Simons will be bringing you all the news as it happens.

Wednesday 7 October