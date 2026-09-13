HOYS judge Helen Starkie reveals she is ‘a big fan of tradition’

The judge at HOYS 2026 gives insight into her background in showing, and what she looks for in the ring

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Fell Pony Wildhoeve Okidoki trotting around the arena after standing champion with Clare Fitch in the saddle at HOYS
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Helen Starkie is one of the judges who has the enviable task of judging at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

This year, what each judge is assessing will be revealed just the night before the class. Trialled in 2024, this format is back by popular demand. So, while we won't know what Helen is judging for the time being, we can learn a little more about her, her background in showing, and what she will be looking for in the ring.

Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.