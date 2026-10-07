‘It feels quite surreal’: former racehorse lands owner's first HOYS win

Rich Man Poor Man lands a first HOYS win for his owner Morean Hamilton in the 2026 HOYS racehorse to riding horse final

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Rich Man Poor Man and Kirstine Douglas trot from the HOYS arena with the winners sash around his neck
Rich Man Poor Man and Kirstine Douglas
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

A 13-year-old who was making his fifth appearance in the SEIB racehorse to riding horse final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) stepped up to take his turn in the spotlight.

Morean Hamilton’s Rich Man Poor Man (Robbie) was ridden by his producer Kirstine Douglas to take the spoils.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.