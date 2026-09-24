Former racehorses provide focus, comfort and HOYS tickets for owner in difficult times

Donna Bamonte's former racehorses Communion and Hagar provide focus and comfort, and have bagged a second HOYS ticket to boot.

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Bay former racehorse Communion is ridden by Sophie Stavely wearing a navy jacket around the indoor arena at the BSHA championships having won the racehorse to riding horse HOYS qualifier.
Donna Bamonte’s Communion, ridden by Sophie Stavely
(Image credit: Spidge Photography)

Former racehorse Communion secured a surprise Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) pass in the Racehorse to Riding Horse at the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) Championships.

Known at home as Monkey, he is owned by Donna Bamonte, who produces him from home, and was ridden by chance on this occasion by Sophie Staveley.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.