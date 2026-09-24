Former racehorse Communion secured a surprise Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) pass in the Racehorse to Riding Horse at the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) Championships.

Known at home as Monkey, he is owned by Donna Bamonte, who produces him from home, and was ridden by chance on this occasion by Sophie Staveley.

Monkey had been lightly but successfully shown – he’d qualified for the Royal International Horse Show as a large hack – when Donna saw the Mattmu seven-year-old with former owner Amanda Picillo and snapped him up in March.

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“Me and mum went up to North Yorkshire and loved him,” said Donna. “Monkey was beautifully schooled and we've spent lots of time since out hacking up the hills".

Donna already had one former racehorse – Hagar – HOYS-bound having qualified at Wiltshire Spring Show, so her aim here was to make it into an evening performance.

“As Hagar was already qualified for HOYS I wanted to get into the evening performance with her - which we did having taken second in the amateur owner rider class,” Donna explained. “I was rushed with Monkey as there wasn't much time after Hagar's class, when Sophie came along and was keen to have a spin on Monkey. He went like a dream for her and won the class. I can't believe we've got two through to HOYS

The horses are a welcome relief for Donna, who lost her husband Perry Bamonte – guitarist and keyboardist for The Cure – at Christmas last year. They provided a focus in spring and continue to bring comfort.

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"It's still very raw,” she said. “I need the routine and focus that the horses give me, they are my pets and family. I said to Mum that Perry wouldn't have wanted yet another horse, but Mum said she didn't think he could have cared less if it helped me. I love the longevity of the relationship I have with my horses. Getting to go out to shows is the jam on top! They are truly home produced and I was delighted that Sophie was able to step in and help on the day.”