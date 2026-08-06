One-eyed former racehorse goes from strength to strength in his third career

One-eyed former racehorse An Cathoir continues to thrive, adding new titles to his tally ahead of a first trip to HOYS

Bethan Simons&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
An Cathoir, a bay ex-racehorse, canters around the ring with his owner Victoria Bertorelli on board after they win the lightweight hunters at the Royal Welsh
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

One-eyed former racehorse An Cathoir continues to break ground for his owner-rider Victoria Bertorelli, most recently topping the lightweight hunter division at the Royal Welsh and going on to stand reserve hunter champion.

“He’s won the retrained racehorse class twice before,” said Victoria. “We entered the hunters at the last minute as I’ve been nagged for years to give it a whirl.”

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.