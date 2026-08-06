One-eyed former racehorse goes from strength to strength in his third career

One-eyed former racehorse An Cathoir continues to break ground for his owner-rider Victoria Bertorelli, most recently topping the lightweight hunter division at the Royal Welsh and going on to stand reserve hunter champion.

“He’s won the retrained racehorse class twice before,” said Victoria. “We entered the hunters at the last minute as I’ve been nagged for years to give it a whirl.”

Remarkably, this is the thoroughbred 17-year-old’s third career.

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“Angus” began working life on the track, but retired after just six runs, and found a second career as a huntsman’s horse.

Victoria bought him in 2020, and began the process of transforming the Turtle Island gelding into the show horse he is today.

It’s not been an easy journey.

“We only managed a total of two outings before he was diagnosed with uveitis, and two months later we made the sad decision to remove his eye,” said Victoria. “In hindsight it was the best decision we ever made.”

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Angus “bounced back” only to incur further injury and need a long stint of rehab.

Since these initial setbacks, the pair have gone from strength to strength.

Last term, they won the Retraining of Racehorses amateur series championship at Hickstead, and have already booked their 2027 return pass. They are also set to compete for the first time at Horse of the Year Show in October having qualified at the Royal Three Counties.

“It’s my first ever ticket,” said Victoria, who is currently fitting Angus’ production in around setting up her new bespoke clothing line, ViBe Equestrian. “We’ve been trying for three years and had never been out of the line-up in all our previous attempts.

“But I 100% never thought it would happen. We’ve been pulled top too many times to mention and I always assumed we were dropped due to his eye, so when we were finally brought up to win I ignored the stewards the first time they called me as I didn’t believe they were pointing at me.”

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