‘Clockwork’ thoroughbred tops former racehorse line-up at Burghley as rider’s daughter and granddaughter cheer her on

Fado Des Brosses and Jeanette Stayt won the racehorse to riding horse HOYS qualifier at Burghley Horse Trials

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Fado Des Brosses and rider Jeanette Stayt with judges Lucy Killingbeck, Jill Wormall and Michaela Bowling
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Jeanette Stayt and Fado Des Brosses topped a line-up of former racehorses in the SEIB Insurance Brokers racehorse to riding horse (R2R) class held on the hallowed turf of the Defender Burghley main arena on the final day of the event (6 September).

This was the 14th annual running of this R2R Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifying class, and just the top combination earned their HOYS qualification.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.