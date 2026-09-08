Jeanette Stayt and Fado Des Brosses topped a line-up of former racehorses in the SEIB Insurance Brokers racehorse to riding horse (R2R) class held on the hallowed turf of the Defender Burghley main arena on the final day of the event (6 September).

This was the 14th annual running of this R2R Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifying class, and just the top combination earned their HOYS qualification.

“Every-time Fado goes out he is like clockwork; he loves being in the ring and the attention that comes with it,” said an elated Jeanette. “It’s made it even more special as my daughter Alex and granddaughter Jess have both flown from Scotland to groom for me today. Now they’ll have to come back down again for HOYS!”

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The winning pair came to Burghley on great form. Jeanette and Fado took the champion former racehorse and champion hunter titles at the Melplash Show the week before Burghley.

Sired by Balko out of Nanou Des Brosses, Fado was bred by Michel Lecoq. Jeanette has had him for around two and a half years.

“He was in training with Fergal O’Brien having cost £280k from the Cheltenham sales. He ran several times and won three chases for Fergal. My boss John King has horses in training with Fergal, and Fado came to stay,” said Jeanette who works as a lorry driver for John’s cattle business PJ King & Son in Gloucester.

“I saw him trot across the field and decided I really wanted him. He was about to have his shoes back on and go to a new owner. I did some hard bargaining – just don’t ask how – and managed to get him.

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Fado Des Brosses’ new career

“It’s taken time to get to this stage with Fado. I showed him in hand for the 2024 season and we went to several clinics. We had our first big outing at the Area 7 Show at Aston-le-Walls in 2025, where I managed to miss the novice class and so he had to go straight in and won the open Tattersalls class and went reserve champion! We’ve had to work hard on his canter and building him up.

“Both Fergal and John follow Fado’s new career, they came to watch him yesterday at Moreton show.”

Jeanette competed in SEIB Search for a Star several years ago and qualified for the HOYS final of the series with another former racehorse, Chief Executive.

Judging the qualifier at Burghley were Lucy Killingbeck, who assessed conformation, and ride judges Michaela Bowling and Jill Wormall. The judges commented on how beautifully behaved the horses were and how much they enjoyed the occasion.

SEIB R2R series organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “We are delighted to have been back at Defender Burghley again. It is such a privilege for these fabulous thoroughbreds and their riders to compete at this fantastic event with its unrivalled atmosphere, and we are very grateful to the Defender Burghley team for allowing riders this opportunity.”

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