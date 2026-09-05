How Ros Canter turned a one-week partnership into a Burghley Young Event Horse win

Ros Canter had ridden Kilcorig Gotcha Talkin for just over a week before the Young Event Horse four-year-old final at Burghley – and still came away with the title

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Ros Canter sits aboard winner of the four-year-old class at Burghley, Kilcorig Gotcha Talkin, who is standing in front of Burghley House in his Dubarry branded rug
Ros Canter and Kilcorig Gotcha Talkin, winners of the Dubarry Young Event Horse four-year-old final at Burghley
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Ros Canter topped the four-year-old Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse final aboard Kilcorig Gotcha Talkin, an Irish Sport Horse gelding by Tyson out of Gotcha Nema (by Casall), owned by Patrick Murray and Lauren Painter – on a final score of 84.75, having only sat on the horse for the first time just over a week ago.

“I don’t know a huge amount about him – he only got dropped off to me just over a week ago,” Ros said. “But Lauren, who owns him, produced him in Ireland – he won a four-year-old class at Dublin Horse Show, so he’s quite experienced.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).