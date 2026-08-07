Former winner Vanir Kamira to make special Burghley appearance with owner's granddaughter

The 2022 Defender Burghley winner Vanir Kamira will don her dancing shoes to return to the Lincolnshire five-star’s main arena this year in a different role.

The 21-year-old mare, who won Badminton in 2019 and Burghley 2022 with Piggy March, is enjoying a second career in dressage with Annabelle Wesley. Annabelle, 16, is the granddaughter of Vanir Kamira’s owner Trevor Dickens, and she and the mare have been prolific winners in the arena, competing up to prix st georges level.

Annabelle Wesley and Vanir Kamira are enjoying success in the dressage arena. (Image credit: N/A)

Annabelle and “Tilly” will take part in Carl Hester’s dressage masterclass in Burghley’s main arena during the lunch break on Friday, 4 September.

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“There is something incredibly special about returning to Burghley Horse Trials with our horse of a lifetime, Tilly,” said Annabelle. “It’s a venue that holds so many magical memories for me and my family.

“Tilly is full of energy, still loving her work, happy, fit and well, so for me to be able to ride her in Carl Hester’s dressage masterclass is a real honour and a dream come true.”

“I’m sure I won’t be the only Tilly fan who’ll be excited to see her in that main arena again” Piggy March

They will join Tom McEwen and his Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Toledo De Kerser, and Irish Olympic dressage rider Abi Lyle in the masterclass.

Vanir Kamira’s former rider Piggy said winning Burghley with the mare “was an absolute high point of my career and a day I’ll never forget”.

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“Tilly always gave me her absolute best at the big events and it will be fantastic for her to return to Burghley, looking as gorgeous as ever and demonstrating her considerable dressage talent,” said Piggy. “I’m sure I won’t be the only Tilly fan who’ll be excited to see her in that main arena again.”

Event director Martyn Johnson added: “With a formal retirement ceremony taking place on Sunday afternoon in the main arena for former double winner Ballaghmor Class, we’re very lucky to be welcoming another former Burghley champion in Vanir Kamira on Friday.

“Horses that win Burghley are so admired by the public; it will be fantastic to have Vanir Kamira here again, and to see how she’s continued expanding her dressage skills since retiring from eventing.”

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