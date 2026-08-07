Former winner Vanir Kamira to make special Burghley appearance with owner's granddaughter

Vanir Kamira is enjoying a second career in the dressage arena

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Piggy French riding VANIR KAMIRA during the cross country phase of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK between 29th August and 2nd September 2018
Piggy March and Vanir Kamira, pictured at Burghley Horse Trials in 2018.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The 2022 Defender Burghley winner Vanir Kamira will don her dancing shoes to return to the Lincolnshire five-star’s main arena this year in a different role.

The 21-year-old mare, who won Badminton in 2019 and Burghley 2022 with Piggy March, is enjoying a second career in dressage with Annabelle Wesley. Annabelle, 16, is the granddaughter of Vanir Kamira’s owner Trevor Dickens, and she and the mare have been prolific winners in the arena, competing up to prix st georges level.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.