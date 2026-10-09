‘I’ve never jumped this height before!’ HOYS debutante walks away with fabulous Foxhunter win

Samantha Wiseman and her seven-year-old gelding AS His Lordship won the Foxhunter final 2026 in style at HOYS

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A rider and grey horse land over a vertical at HOYS
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

A rider who had “never jumped this height before tonight” upended the odds to win the historic Redpost Equestrian senior Foxhunter final 2026 on her Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) debut.

Some riders have spent decades in pursuit of this prestigious championship but Samantha Wiseman and her seven-year-old gelding AS His Lordship ran away with a confident victory in her first year of attempting HOYS qualification.

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Sarah Radford
Sarah Radford
Freelance journalist and reporter