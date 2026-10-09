Whitaker’s ‘fantastic’ catch ride comes up trumps for HOYS win

William Whitaker had never jumped the 10-year-old mare in competition before but they looked an established partnership as they cruised to win

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William Whitaker clears a fence at HOYS with a black mare
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

William Whitaker had never jumped La Vie Est D’or in a competition before, but they looked like an established partnership as they cruised to win the Grandstand welcome stakes at Horse of the Year Show.

The 10-year-old mare is usually ridden by owner Iona Watkin Jones’s daughter Glain, whom William trains, and he said it was “fantastic” to take the ride for the week.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.