Whitaker’s ‘fantastic’ catch ride comes up trumps for HOYS win

William Whitaker had never jumped La Vie Est D’or in a competition before, but they looked like an established partnership as they cruised to win the Grandstand welcome stakes at Horse of the Year Show.

The 10-year-old mare is usually ridden by owner Iona Watkin Jones’s daughter Glain, whom William trains, and he said it was “fantastic” to take the ride for the week.

“I know the mare well, but I’ve not actually ridden her that many times,” he said. “But I think watching her over the last couple of years as much as I have has helped to know her.”

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The light-footed Dutch-bred mare, with whom Glain has had good results at three- and four-star this year, has all the blood and scope, and she and Will looked in perfect sympathy and balance as they pulled off some cracking turns to win this two-phase class from fourth of 27 starters.

“She’s naturally a very quick mare, so I knew that if I could execute the round I walked, and try to be on the first distance to every jump in the jump-off, she’d be there or thereabouts, and everything came up nice for me,” William said. “She tried really hard so I’m absolutely delighted with her.”

William said it was great to start the indoor season on such a high.

“And it’s at home, all my family are here; whatever class you win in in the main ring here at the NEC, it always gives you that special feeling,” he said.

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William is to jump his other ride here, Bradley Hill’s 12-year-old stallion Cristallo’s Double Take, in tonight’s feature class.

“I’ll be targeting him for the grand prix on Sunday, and I’d think I’ll keep La Vie in the second classes, but we’ll take it class by class and see how it goes,” he said.

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