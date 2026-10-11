Thistledown Wood Owl has carried her young jockey Gracie-May Whitaker, of the famous jumping dynasty, to victory at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

“Birdie” – owned by Gracie-May’s grandfather Martin Wood – and Gracie-May first won the Welsh lead-rein class, then took the overall mini mountain and moorland (M&M) championship, led by her producer Craig Elenor.

The confident seven-year-old rider – who also follows in the family footsteps in jumping – has moved on to first ridden classes, so this was their last show together.

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Gracie-May’s mother Michaela Marie Whitaker said: “The mare is unbelievable. It's her first season on the lead and she won two qualifiers. She's a lovely stamp, a lovely mare and we've actually just sold her, so this is Gracie's last ride on her.

“I've won HOYS eight times myself in showing, but nothing compares to this win. This win is unreal.”

Birdie has gone from strength to strength this season, having kicked off her 2026 campaign with the novice tricolour at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) winter championships.

The reserve sash went to Walter Ashworth riding his mother Lucinda Craven's Dolhelfa Brenin Aur.

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When they are not giving a polished performance in the show ring, this pair can often be found galloping round fields at home.

Lucinda said: "We bought him unseen from the Isle of Wight as a two-year-old colt in view for Walter's first ridden pony. I loved his limb and his frame.

“We were here last year on the lead; this is his first year as an open first ridden.”

Walter backed the now six-year-old himself and has brought him on slowly.

“They suit each other. They're a little team,” Lucinda said.

Of his HOYS win, Walter added: “It felt spectacular.”

Second to the eventual champion in the Welsh lead reins was Olivia Marsh with Dean Marsh's Thistledown Detroit-City, led by Sharn Linney.

The non-Welsh lead rein was won by Westown Wild Storm and Naomi Lear, led by John Harvey, ahead of Newoak Rocketman ridden by Charlotte Gough.

Second in a huge first ridden class was Charlotte Knight on her mother Jamie Clarke’s Thistledown Princess Letizia, recently crowned supreme mini at the BSPS Heritage championships.