‘Nothing compares to this’: a little Whitaker takes M&M mini title on last ride with ’unbelievable’ pony

Thistledown Wood Owl carried her young jockey Gracie-May Whitaker, of the famous jumping dynasty, to victory at HOYS

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Thistledown Wood Owl and Gracie-May Whitaker led by Craig Elenor in their lap of honour at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Thistledown Wood Owl has carried her young jockey Gracie-May Whitaker, of the famous jumping dynasty, to victory at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

“Birdie” – owned by Gracie-May’s grandfather Martin Wood – and Gracie-May first won the Welsh lead-rein class, then took the overall mini mountain and moorland (M&M) championship, led by her producer Craig Elenor.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter