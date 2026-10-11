‘I can’t believe it’: rider takes second HOYS championship in two days

Florrie Duncalf secured her second tricolour this week thanks to Tandridge State Affair

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Tandridge State Affair and Florrie Duncalf under the lights at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tandridge State Affair has been crowned show pony champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), giving his 15-year-old rider her second tricolour in two days.

Florrie Duncalf rode “Bella” to success in the 148cm class, then strutted under the spotlights in the Andrew Bowens arena.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter