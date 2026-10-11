Tandridge State Affair has been crowned show pony champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), giving his 15-year-old rider her second tricolour in two days.

Florrie Duncalf rode “Bella” to success in the 148cm class, then strutted under the spotlights in the Andrew Bowens arena.

It came a day after the rider won the working hunter pony championship in the same ring.

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Bella is owned and bred by Joanna Adams and is produced by Harrison Taylor.

Florrie said: “With her, I was just thinking I’ll give her a nice time, because she’s never been here before.

“It feels insane. I didn’t expect her to win, or my worker either.

“I wanted them both to have a nice time, but for her to go in there and behave like she did as a novice is unbelievable.”

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Florrie had to make a quick dash out the intermediates to make it in time for the championship, and was seen trotting out of the collecting ring after the lap of honour on sixth-placed New Illusion.

“It was worth it!” she said.

After producing a clear round through a tough course to win the 143cm class, Florrie and Star Smokey were crowned working hunter pony champions.

Now a seven-year-old, show pony Bella has been a slow-maturing mare and is in her first full season.

It has been a successful one, including winning the part-bred championship and reserve champion novice at Royal Windsor.

Harrison, who also won a championship sash this week on coloured mare Lostock Up Till Dark, said: “It’s incredible. I can’t believe it.

“I’ve had her for 18 months. She was quite tricky, but everything has just clicked with her and now she’s becoming really easy.”

Bella will eventually go back to her breeder as a brood mare, but will continue to campaign the ridden classes next season.

Reserve champion for the second consecutive year went to the 138cm winner, Stanley Grange Crescendo.

An eight-year-old, he is owned by Victoria Harker and bred by Jerome Harforth.