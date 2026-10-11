‘I just thought I’m going to go in and enjoy it’: HOYS cob championship for surprised second-placed combination

Carters Top Gun impressed to defend his Horse of the Year Show cob championship although he had finished second in his class

Bethan Simons&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Carters Top Gun and Oliver Hood at HOYS 2026
Carters Top Gun and Oliver Hood
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Carters Top Gun impressed the judges to defend his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) cob championship despite finishing second in his class.

Producer Oliver Hood said he just wanted to have a nice time in the Andrews Bowen International arena, but ended up coming out with the sash with the nine-year-old gelding, owned by Catherine Dickens.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.