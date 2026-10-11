Carters Top Gun impressed the judges to defend his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) cob championship despite finishing second in his class.

Producer Oliver Hood said he just wanted to have a nice time in the Andrews Bowen International arena, but ended up coming out with the sash with the nine-year-old gelding, owned by Catherine Dickens.

He said: “He went fantastic this morning, and I just thought I was going to go in there and enjoy it tonight.

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“I thought, ‘There’s no pressure, I’ll show him off to the best I can and you never know’.

“It’s not often you can pull it off, but he’s been great tonight.”

Olli says the heavyweight has not been out of the top two all season.

His extensive CV includes champion at the Royal International Horse Show in 2024 and two championships at the Hickstead Derby.

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He was also cob champion here last year, and thinks his second placing may have helped him clinch the title again.

“To be second, you go in there with a little less pressure,” he said.

“I really just had fun with him tonight. He always knows when it’s the big occasion and turns it on.”

Reserve in the cob championship was the winner of the lightweight class, Norman Commander, ridden by Jayne Ross.

The six-year-old gelding is owned by Alison Tate.

She said: “It’s his first season, he’s not done many shows.

“He was thrown in at the deepend in the HOYS at Three Counties. Then to qualify at Great Yorkshire was the best and we came here not expecting a lot because he’s a baby really.”

Alison bought him in December from Magnus and Kate Nicholson.

He will now do some hunting over winter, as he is proving to have a great jump and may make an appearance over fences next term with Team Ross member Olivia Minihane.

Also in the championship was Will Morton, who pipped Oli in the heavyweights with Valerie Hosegood’s Banview So Smart.

Second in the lightweight class was Brian Murphy riding Polly Coles’ Mythical Creature.