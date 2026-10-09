‘He was a bit worried, but he trusted me’: meet the 2026 HOYS M&M champion and all the class winners

Copperbeech Encore and Vikki Smith land the HOYS mountain and moorland championship for 2026

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Connemara stallion Copperbeech Encore and Vikki Smith trotting during the 2026 HOYS M&amp;M championship
Copperbeech Encore and Vikki Smith, HOYS 2026 M&M champions
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Copperbeech Encore, a working Connemara stallion, shone under the spotlight to win the mountain and moorland (M&M) championship at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Owned by Debbie Todd, “Brian” has been ridden by Vikki Smith for the past two seasons.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter