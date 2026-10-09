Copperbeech Encore, a working Connemara stallion, shone under the spotlight to win the mountain and moorland (M&M) championship at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Owned by Debbie Todd, “Brian” has been ridden by Vikki Smith for the past two seasons.

An emotional Vikki said: “I worked so hard, and it doesn't always pay off. You can put everything together at home, and you don't always get it in the ring.

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“I felt yesterday, we did everything we could to make it good for him, and today, he was a bit worried, but he trusted me.

“That bond – that's all you can try and get to go in there.”

Brian qualified at the last chance of the season – Moreton-in-Marsh Show.

He spends much of the season covering, and at seven-years-old has plenty of stock on the ground.

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“We went to Dublin this year,” Vikki explained. “That made us miss quite a few HOYS qualifiers because we were over in Ireland for nearly a month.

“We didn’t bring him out at the beginning of the season because he covers mares at home. Debbie has got lots of offspring from him.”

Brian won at Dublin Horse Show and was second at Clifden Connemara Show before collecting his ticket in September.

Vikki added: “It was all a bit of a rush really, but I just wanted him to behave in there, and he did.

“He was a bit scared of the spotlight, but then after that, he was a good boy. When it went in front of him, he panicked, but then it was like he knew I had him.”

The win is extra impressive for owner Debbie, as this is the first time she has had one of her own Connemaras at the show.

“It really means a lot to her,” Vikki said.

After winning such a prestigious accolade, Brian is to end on a high and hang up his HOYS boots.

(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Another very lightly shown pony stood reserve. Gillian Simpson’s homebred Welsh Section B mare, Wortley Sinderella, was only backed in this spring by her producer and pilot, Lucy Glover.

The pair swiftly announced themselves as ones to watch, landing the challenge championship at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) winter championships, and the novice championship at the recent BSPS Heritage championships.

Lucy and the team decided to try a HOYS qualifier after three or four novice shows, and duly qualified.

“She’s been a dream to do,” said Lucy. “She takes everything in her stride and has the most amazing personality, especially for a chestnut mare!”

Last term, Lucy finished second aboard Sinderella’s full brother Wortley Warrior. Success is in their genes, as their mother Wortley Imagination also stood in the lineup here in her younger days.

The other winners in the championship were:

Exmoor/Shetland winner Wikners Gryffindor, ridden by Sarah Parker and owned by Anthony Bell. He is the only Shetland in history to qualify for HOYS in-hand and ridden. He was shown here in the “Price” by Anthony’s daughter Zoe.

Sarah Parker and Wikners Gryffindor (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Dales winner Griseburn Major owned and ridden by Joe Watson, who piloted the Wolsey Viking gelding to the overall championship here in 2022.

Griseburn Major and Joe Watson (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Fell winner Greenrivers Luke owned and ridden by April Gilmartin, who performed a standout show in his class.

Greenrivers Luke owned and ridden by April Gilmartin (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

New Forest winner Ravenstone Fudge II owned by Beverley Bayes and ridden by Steph Turner. They are London-bound next after taking a stunning championship at Royal Windsor this term.

Ravenstone Fudge II ridden by Steph Turner (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Dartmoor winner Salcombe Frowder Cove ridden by Maisie Kerry-Oates and owned by his breeder Felicity Thompson. He is produced by Katy Marriott Payne, who was in floods of tears as she watched on from third place.

Salcombe Frowder Cove and Maisie Kerry-Oates (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Highland winner Ashleyvale Glen Duror ridden by Ellena Thomas and owned by Karyn Thomas. The upstanding stallion has twice won his division at the Royal International.

Ashleyvale Glen Duror and Ellena Thomas (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Welsh C winner Danwood Llewellyn owned by his breeder Linda Atkinson and ridden by Hannah Atkinson. He was reserve champion here with Linda in the saddle in 2018, but almost didn't make it this time as they broke down en route.

Danwood Llewellyn and Hannah Atkinson (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Welsh D winner Thorneyside Royal Command owned by Lynn Scott and ridden by Kaitlin Fairhurst. This pair are also former RIHS winners.

Thorneyside Royal Command and Kaitlin Fairhurst (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Welsh A winner Noaberhoeve Clinton owned by Jade Gardner and ridden by Aliya Kahn. The Dutch-bred stallion has been a lucky find for this team, who had owned him just a few weeks before he duly qualified for here.

Noaberhoeve Clinton ridden by Aliya Kahn. (Image credit: 1st Class Images)