HOYS supreme pony win for young Whitaker with not a fence in sight!

Thistledown Wood Owl and Gracie-May Whitaker landed the supreme pony title at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The charming Welsh section A mare was ridden by Gracie-May Whitaker, seven, – the latest of the jumping dynasty to win here – and led by her producer Craig Elenor, having won the mini mountain and moorland sash earlier in the week.

“I have never ever had a feeling like it,” said Gracie-May’s mother Michaela Whitaker through tears.

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“Nothing will ever compare and I need to make the most of this moment because it's – I can’t stop crying – amazing. The pony, she is a mother's dream. She is so good. Just look at her now; she's falling asleep and she just wants cuddles and treats. I absolutely love her – she goes into that main arena and looks after my daughter.

“I've got no words to describe it, and I can't thank Craig and Sara enough because they’ve made not only my dream come true, but Gracie-May’s dream come true.”

Known at home as Birdie, the Thistledown Esteem six-year-old was initially sent to her producers by her breeder Sandy Anderson as a three-year-old, and has been produced by Craig and his partner Sara Parrot ever since.

Michaela bought her last autumn.

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Sara, like Michaela, emphasised the young mare’s excellent temperament.

“She's just a dream,” said Sara. “She's easy. She loves it. She's been pretty straightforward and easy from day one. She knows her own mind and bosses the others in the field but once in the ring she's a dream to do.”

The Whitakers have a long association with this show, and the family turned out in force to watch Gracie-May.

“I turned around and literally the whole back row was just Whitaker,” said Michaela.

Michaela went on to comment on the positives of children competing in showing.

“It's just so great because it's a stepping stone to what's to come after, whether you're going to be a showjumper, eventer, dressage rider. It's the making of so many good riders and the confidence it gives these young riders…

“That's why Great Britain does so well, I think, on the teams because the children have such an amazing upbringing and so many opportunities on ponies.

“That's what makes these children amazing riders and able to deal with being under the pressure they do.”

They had no time to dwell further on the success as they needed to go to watch Gracie-May’s father George in the Grand Prix.

“I don’t actually know how he will concentrate jumping,” said Michaela. “Let’s hope for a double win!”