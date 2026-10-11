HOYS supreme pony win for young Whitaker with not a fence in sight!

HOYS supreme pony crown for mini mountain and moorland champion Thistledown Wood Owl and Gracie-May Whitaker

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Thistledown Wood Owl carries Gracie-May Whitaker around the HOYS ring led by Craig Elenor
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Thistledown Wood Owl and Gracie-May Whitaker landed the supreme pony title at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The charming Welsh section A mare was ridden by Gracie-May Whitaker, seven, – the latest of the jumping dynasty to win here – and led by her producer Craig Elenor, having won the mini mountain and moorland sash earlier in the week.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.