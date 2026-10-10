‘He’s done it all now’: prolific cob rules the ring an ticks off HOYS win

Monarch In The Mist has added a win at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show to his impressive CV.

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Monarch In The Mist and Will Morton trot out of the ring victorious at the 2026 HOYS
Monarch In The Mist and Will Morton
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Monarch In The Mist has added a win at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) to his impressive CV.

“Jack” was ridden to victory in the maxi cob division at the 2026 HOYS by his producer Will Morton.

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Millie Bowles
Millie Bowles
Freelance reporter