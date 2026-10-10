Monarch In The Mist has added a win at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) to his impressive CV.

“Jack” was ridden to victory in the maxi cob division at the 2026 HOYS by his producer Will Morton.

The duo have had heaps of success, having been cob champion at Royal Windsor this season, and winning the maxi cobs twice consecutively at the Royal International.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“He’s done it all now,” Will said. “He's ticked every big win off the box. He's just phenomenal and he's so easy with it.

“He had 15 minutes of work this morning just to see the ring and have a little warm-up before we go in. He’s spectacular.”

Last term, Will and the consistent cob were reserve to Oliver Hood and Indigo Blue , who finished third this time.

Jack, by Fintan Himself, is owned by Rosamund Lane, who bought him from a photo of him jumping a hedge out hunting.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will, based in Epping Forest, says the hardest part of producing the grey gelding is keeping him clean.

“The guys do the cleaning and Sophie Lane is very good. She comes to the show with a trolley full of whitening powder, shampoos and things,” he said.

“The whole team was battling this morning. I went up there and there were about five of them – one on each leg and one on his body. It’s a team effort.”

Will and Jack, an Irish Sports Horse, qualified for the final at Royal Cheshire Show.

He added: “I mean, what can I say? He’s just spectacular isn’t he?”

Second to the pair was Craig Kiddier and Clare Trebble's lightly campaigned Harvey Star.

The six-year-old is by Killea Hill View and out of Liath Star, and qualified at Lincolnshire Show, his first ever qualifier.

He was bought as a three-year-old from Ireland, as a hunter for Clare but good enough to contend the Irish Draught classes but has proven to be a special find.