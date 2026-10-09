‘He’s such a showman’: former bridesmaid lands HOYS 2026 ridden heavy horse spoils

Stobilee Zac lands the ridden heavy horse of the year championship at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show with Lucy Stewart in the saddle.

Bethan Simons&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Stobilee Zac and Lucy Stewart canter around the HOYS arena with their winning sash at HOYS 2026
Former bridesmaid Stobilee Zac finally has his moment in lights with Lucy Stewart in the saddle
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Stobilee Zac made his team's 15-hour drive from John O’Groats to Birmingham’s NEC worthwhile when the Clydesdale landed the Barber Family ridden heavy horse of the year championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with Lucy Stewart in the saddle.

The 14-year-old by Great American GW Carver out of Stobilee Ruby and was bred by Robbie Morton.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.