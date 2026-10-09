Stobilee Zac made his team's 15-hour drive from John O’Groats to Birmingham’s NEC worthwhile when the Clydesdale landed the Barber Family ridden heavy horse of the year championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with Lucy Stewart in the saddle.

The 14-year-old by Great American GW Carver out of Stobilee Ruby and was bred by Robbie Morton.

He was bought by owner Brian Bissett as a foal and has been produced by Brian’s daughter Isla Miller since he was a four-year-old.

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There were happy tears as Isla, who has ridden him to three reserve titles here, watched on from on board one of her youngsters, four-year-old Clydesdale Hartcliff Loretta, owned by Andrew Swanson. They finished ninth.

Isla said: “Lucy’s my partner in crime so we try to do it together… I took the ride on this baby so she could ride Zac today.

“Zac’s literally been a phenomenal horse. He’s competed all over the UK, but I can put my one-year-old daughter on him and she’ll ride him to the field; he’s just fantastic.”

The long journey south to Birmingham might have felt like a challenge in itself – “that’s a lot of diesel,” quipped Brian, “and at £2 a litre, we won’t attempt to calculate the fuel bill…” – but the path to the final, having secured the gelding’s ticket at Fife in May, has been smooth sailing.

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Rachel Moore Rooney judged the ride portion, Randy Robertson the conformation phase.

In an interview beforehand, Rachel said she was hoping to see “top-quality horses with correct conformation” and “good movement”. She said that further ticks would be awarded to those “that give a safe, balanced and forward-going ride” and “horses that are mannerly and cope confidently with the busy atmosphere”.

The gelding, who has qualified for this final for eight consecutive years now, duly delivered, and looked at home under the bright lights of the International Arena, which comes at no surprise given his illustrious showing career.

“He’s the current ridden Clydesdale world champion,” said Lucy. “He’s such a showman.”

Lindy Winship’s Burlington Park Loose Valley son Cardington Billy Bob, a striking grey Shire gelding bred by the late Frank Evans and ridden by Emma Green, was the runner-up – they were returning to HOYS as defending champions having won this class 12 months before.