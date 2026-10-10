Lostock Up Till Dark can party till dawn after landing the coloured tricolour at HOYS 2026

Lostock Up Till Dark delivers champagne moment for Harrison Taylor, landing the HOYS 2026 coloured spoils

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Lostock Up Till Dark and Harrison Taylor trot around the international arena in their lap of honour at HOYS 2026
Lostock Up Till Dark and Harrison Taylor, HOYS 2026 coloured champions
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Lostock Up Till Dark oozed presence and quality to land the coloured horse and pony of the year championship sponsored by CHAPS (UK) at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) before judges Stephanie Barrington and Julie Templeton.

Owned by her breeder Caroline Hamilton, seven-year-old “Susie” was ridden by her producer Harrison Taylor to the title; the pair went one better than last year to land the non-native pony division.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.