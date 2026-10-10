Lostock Up Till Dark oozed presence and quality to land the coloured horse and pony of the year championship sponsored by CHAPS (UK) at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) before judges Stephanie Barrington and Julie Templeton.

Owned by her breeder Caroline Hamilton, seven-year-old “Susie” was ridden by her producer Harrison Taylor to the title; the pair went one better than last year to land the non-native pony division.

Bred in the purple, Susie is the last born of an exceptional pairing. She is out of prolific ridden mare Up-To-D, and by Lostock Huntsman, who was the first coloured champion here in 1998, and winner of the Kellythorpes leading coloured sire award at HOYS in 2021.

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“I’m very pleased for the mare,” said Caroline, who intends to breed from Susie when she’s finished her ridden career. “She’s very special and the easiest person to deal with, which is unusual because sometimes when they’re this special they’re a bit quirky but she’s not.”

Harrison echoed her sentiments.

“She’s just the easiest, nicest horse I've ever had; I just love her.”

Aside from her easy disposition, it’s little wonder the Cheshire-based producer is so fond of her, as she’s notched a string of stellar results, with back-to-back supreme coloured titles at the Royal International, and a win and reserve this term at Windsor.

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“She's done all our favourite three. She loves an occasion. She loved the atmosphere in there tonight, she really got up and went this evening,” said Harrison.

The Boss and Loren Gaskin (Image credit: 1st Class Images)

The Boss lived up to his name to steal the show in the coloured ridden native/cob/traditional pony of the year sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/ The White Crow and then stand reserve champion, much to the delight of his owner Loren Gaskin.

This incredible 18-year-old has qualified for HOYS five years on the trot. He has finished seventh and 11th before, so today’s spoils meant everything to his connections.

“My granddad bought him when he was two,” said Loren. “We do everything with him, he’s a pet really.”

The blue and white stallion made Loren work for her result though.

“He's had two baths today. Last night he was clean, and then we did the working in, and he looked like he'd been playing out in the field!” she said.

“I’m still on cloud nine from the class win. I wasn’t expecting it. Being home produced, it's hard. Every class is strong but the hairy pony class is very strong. But he felt incredible today,” said Loren, who was planning to celebrate with a Chinese.

Also in the championship were Stephanie Fitt’s home-bred 2023 champion Castra, ridden by Oscar Elcock to win the junior division.

Diane Stennett and Lucy Cameron’s 2025 champion and supreme horse KBF Lucia won her second class of the week – the non-native horse – with Jayne Ross in the saddle. The pair landed the ladies’ show horse class on the show’s opening morning.

Just as Will Morton thought his week couldn’t get better his ride, Bannview So Smart, owned by Valerie Hosegood gave him another centre line moment in the coloured native/ cob/ traditional horse class.