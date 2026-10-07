‘You come back and enjoy it and have a nice time’: 2025 supremes return to HOYS to take yet another title

Jayne Ross rode Diane Stennett and Lucy Cameron's multi-garlanded campaigner KBF Lucia to secure the 2026 ladies’ show horse championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The nine-year-old mare by Free Spirit out of Seabourne Swansdown, bred by Tony Reynolds and Michael Cook, has lifted this title before, in 2023, and won her coloured final three times, also netting a supreme and reserve sash in the latter division.

“She’s such a giver. She’s the most gorgeous little horse inside and out. She tries her hardest for you. She’s the one you go to when you’re not having a great day.”

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Jayne and Lucia were returning to HOYS as defending supreme champions, having won the coloured supreme last term.

“[There was] no pressure, inasmuch as no more pressure than you would ever feel,” Jayne said.

“It’s always difficult to come back when you’ve been supreme but it’s a different class, she won this a couple of years ago, the side-saddle, so it’s lovely that she’s come back and won it again. You can’t put yourself under that pressure – you come back and enjoy it and have a nice time, and I always enjoy it with her because she’s so special.”

It’s a busy week for Team Ross; Jayne said: “We have 14 horses here altogether, more than enough to keep us busy, and it’s so lovely to have one in the box so early on.”

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Taking the reserve championship was Amelia Hood riding her own Seabourne Singing Hills.

“He’s very special to me,” said Amelia, who has owned the seven-year-old by Aveia out of Ducal Lavender Hill since he was a foal. “I bought him straight from his breeder Michael Maryan and we’ve done everything with him. My husband Oliver backed him, and rode him in his novice season last season. I put a side saddle on him in April – ladies’ is my passion and I always dreamed of riding him. To be second is amazing, I’m delighted.”

The pair return on Friday for the lightweight hunter showdown.

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