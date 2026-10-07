‘You come back and enjoy it and have a nice time’: 2025 supremes return to HOYS to take yet another title

KBF Lucia and Jayne Ross top the ladies’ show horse championship 2026 line-up at the Horse of the Year Show

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Coloured mare KBF Lucia and Jayne Ross canter from the arena triumphant having won the HOYS ladies show horse of the year championship 2026
Jayne Ross and KBF Lucia
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Jayne Ross rode Diane Stennett and Lucy Cameron's multi-garlanded campaigner KBF Lucia to secure the 2026 ladies’ show horse championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The nine-year-old mare by Free Spirit out of Seabourne Swansdown, bred by Tony Reynolds and Michael Cook, has lifted this title before, in 2023, and won her coloured final three times, also netting a supreme and reserve sash in the latter division.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.